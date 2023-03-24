To the editor:

Imagine a group of lawmakers who, in the name of limited government, proposed a bill to encourage bullying in schools. Imagine that on one side stood every relevant medical organization—the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Medical Association, the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, among others—while the other side consisted of television talk show hosts and armchair theologians who, without evidence, insist upon bullying as a constitutional right and a divinely ordained responsibility. Imagine if those opposing the bullying bill shared evidence that bullying in schools leads to high suicide rates, rates that would increase if this bill became law. Now imagine that legislators representing the “friendliest town in America” voted to pass the bullying bill, dismissing the input of every major medical organization and aligning with extremists who, like Michael Knowles at CPAC, have called for those being bullied to be “eradicated.” Unfortunately, you don’t have to imagine this. By voting for HB 470 and SB 150, Mary Beth Imes and Jason Howell supported one of the most hateful pieces of legislation in America. By voting for bills that demonize the trans community, bills that will kill trans youth by barring this relentlessly bullied community from healthcare and community support, Imes and Howell disgrace themselves and bring shame to Calloway County. As an educator, a parent, and a friend of many who fear for their safety as a result of this anti-trans hatred, I condemn these bills and their supporters in the strongest possible terms.