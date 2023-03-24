Imagine a group of lawmakers who, in the name of limited government, proposed a bill to encourage bullying in schools. Imagine that on one side stood every relevant medical organization—the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Medical Association, the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, among others—while the other side consisted of television talk show hosts and armchair theologians who, without evidence, insist upon bullying as a constitutional right and a divinely ordained responsibility. Imagine if those opposing the bullying bill shared evidence that bullying in schools leads to high suicide rates, rates that would increase if this bill became law. Now imagine that legislators representing the “friendliest town in America” voted to pass the bullying bill, dismissing the input of every major medical organization and aligning with extremists who, like Michael Knowles at CPAC, have called for those being bullied to be “eradicated.” Unfortunately, you don’t have to imagine this. By voting for HB 470 and SB 150, Mary Beth Imes and Jason Howell supported one of the most hateful pieces of legislation in America. By voting for bills that demonize the trans community, bills that will kill trans youth by barring this relentlessly bullied community from healthcare and community support, Imes and Howell disgrace themselves and bring shame to Calloway County. As an educator, a parent, and a friend of many who fear for their safety as a result of this anti-trans hatred, I condemn these bills and their supporters in the strongest possible terms.
I’m so tired of the Washington D.C. uniparty leadership of Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer and Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell trying to out do each other on who can give more aid protecting Ukraine’s borders while illegals, criminal gangs, drugs and violence pours across our failing borders into our country. Three weeks ago I emailed Senator McConnell stating these facts, the following week I received a reply from his office. It was a form letter filled with fluff about how proud he was to support Ukraine’s resistance from Russian aggression and so on, but nothing about my concerns for America’s borders.
Politicians like Schumer and McConnell have been there so long, so insulated from the people, they no longer represent us but instead work to stay in power and for the donor class. Look how President Biden bailed out Silicon Valley Bank millionaires and billionaires, many of which are Biden donors. That’s right, we’ll be paying higher bank fees at our banks to pay for the bail out.
We are fortunate that we have Senator Rand Paul standing up for us over Dr. Fauci’s deceitful response to Covid and Congressman James Comer uncovering Biden family corruption. Unfortunately, uniparty politicians in both parties outnumber public servants like Paul and Comer. This is America people, we can do better. Let’s work to elect people who will work for us!
I didn’t respond to Senator McConnell because the same day I received his form letter, he fell at a donor event and suffered a concussion. Now before some of you think that’s funny, you better remember that President Biden has fallen and hurt himself so many times going up the steps to Air Force One that the FBI should investigate that ramp as a domestic terrorist.
AmeriCorps Week was last week, recognizing everyday Americans for prioritizing serving others. President Biden called upon Americans to unite through national service and volunteerism to counter the corrosive effects of hate-fueled violence on our democracy and public safety and put forward a shared vision for a more united America. Through service, Americans are afforded new ways to engage with their communities and foster a sense of constructive action, civic participation, and belonging.
Members and volunteers continue to help communities manage COVID-19 response, ensure students stay on track to graduate, combat hunger and homelessness, respond to natural disasters, fight the opioid epidemic, help seniors live independently, support veterans and military families and much more.
AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism, provides opportunities for Americans to serve their country domestically, address the nation’s most pressing challenges, improve lives and communities, and strengthen civic engagement. Each year, the agency places more than 200,000 AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers in intensive service roles; and empowers millions more to serve as long-term, short-term or one-time volunteers. Learn more at AmeriCorps.gov.
AmeriCorps offers opportunities for individuals of all backgrounds to be a part of the national service community, grow personally and professionally, and receive benefits for their service.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.