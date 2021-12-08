To the editor:
I am a long-time registered independent and have no plans to change that. It is my position that conservatism and liberalism are both valid philosophies that should counterbalance each other for the good of the public.
While what makes a “liberal” and what makes a “conservative” evolve somewhat over time, it is my contention that most of the references to “conservative” that we see today are not referring to anyone or any policy that is remotely conservative. In other words, those who have taken the reins of today’s Republican Party are not conservatives. They are, in fact, radicals who believe that their political opponents are evil and are not worthy of sharing power.
Consider Liz Cheney, a hard right-wing conservative Republican congresswoman with deep roots. Cheney is no longer welcome in the Republican Party. She has committed the sin of voting against the interests of those who want to override the constitutional rule of law. She’s voted against a president who advocated the violent overthrow of our 232-year-old government. In short, she declared that she believes in the rule of law. For that declaration, she is now a pariah in today’s Republican Party.
That brings me to your “conservative” columnists. These are men who cannot even bring themselves to use the proper name of the Democratic Party. They are far too biased to write anything that I would care to peruse anymore. They are simply not credible. They are definitely not conservatives. They are, though, viable representatives of today’s Republican Party.
I would ask that the Ledger and Times search for an actual conservative to write columns for your paper. They should believe in the rule of law and the power of truth. I would look forward to actually reading their column.
Dan Thompson
Murray
