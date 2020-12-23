To the editor:
As Christmas is almost here, I am reminded that the classic “It’s a Wonderful Life” will be shown. At the end of the film, George Bailey’s young daughter will remind George that “every time a bell rings, another angel get’s its wings.” That’s the way I feel every time a Marshall Ward or Ken Wolf op-ed is published in the paper: another Democrat goes and changes their party affiliation. Folks tell us this isn’t our parents’ Democrat Party; from what I can tell, it’s not even our slightly older first cousin’s Democrat Party from 20 minutes ago. Keep it up, guys. I’m pulling for you (sorta).
Sam White
Murray
To the editor:
Removal of Confederate monuments, like the Robert E. Lee statue in Murray, Kentucky, is not cancel culture. Removal of the statue will not suddenly erase Robert E. Lee, secession, the Confederacy, and the Civil War from history. Rather, removal of these statues, particularly from public spaces, will ensure that history is placed in the proper context.
These are basic facts: secession and the armed conflict perpetrated by the Confederacy during the Civil War was an act of treason, and secession occurred out of a direct desire to preserve and perpetuate the institution of slavery. Confederate monuments and memorials are simply nonverbal tools used for intimidation and the tacit endorsement of a system of racial discrimination.
Sherman Neal first petitioned for removal of the Confederate statue on the Calloway County courthouse grounds in June 2020. Sherman and I were law school classmates at West Virginia University, and I wrote directly to Calloway County elected officials in June to lend my voice in support of my friend and the efforts of others in the Murray area. It has now been more than six months since Sherman first requested the removal of the Confederate statue, and I again write in support of the efforts to relocate the Confederate monument.
History will not be erased by the removal of Confederate monuments and memorials. Instead of glorifying the memory of the Confederacy, we should look back with shame so as to not repeat prior transgressions. We can do better by thinking on the sins of our history to ensure a just future for all. Calloway County can do better by removing the Confederate memorial from the courthouse grounds.
Evan G. Conard
Scott Depot, West Virginia
