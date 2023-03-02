To the editor:
We have noticed some Ledger and Times readers have been complimentary of Representative Mary Beth Imes’ information legislative update articles in the paper. We, too, have found them very informative.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To the editor:
We have noticed some Ledger and Times readers have been complimentary of Representative Mary Beth Imes’ information legislative update articles in the paper. We, too, have found them very informative.
Recently, a friend told us that the same articles have appeared in other Kentucky newspapers with other people’s names on them. After checking, we found that the article that was in the Jan. 20 Ledger & Times was printed word for word in the Beech Tree News of Morgantown, KY on Jan 16, 2023. This article was attributed to Representative Rebecca Raymer of District 15. The only difference in the two articles was the picture of the representative and the contact information in the last paragraph.
This is a very interesting discovery.
Pat and Janice Wilson
New Concord
To the editor:
I retired from teaching after 15 years in the classroom and 15 years working at the Kentucky Department of Education. I worked with schools all across Kentucky from East to West and between.
Legislation updating computer programs that shows teacher vacancies statewide or accepting Ohio Teaching Certification in Kentucky won’t begin to solve the teacher shortage. If legislators really want to attract and retain teachers they could:
1. Use the pandemic relief money and pay back the teacher retirement money the State owes for the years legislators took the State’s retirement contribution and put it towards corporate tax cuts and rewards to their cronies. If they did, teacher benefits wouldn’t continue to be cut.
2. Every time legislators give themselves a raise, teachers get an equal raise.
3. Stop cutting school food programs and SNAP. 1 in 5 kids go hungry every day. Hungry kids are harder to teach let alone the psycological harm to teachers who have to watch their students slowly starve and fail.
Education is the largest employer in most counties. You don’t pay teachers; that’s less money coming back into the counties. Yet, legislators continue to bite the hand of what is feeding their county’s economy. What the legislators are offering are token attempts that won’t work but they can say they tried and public education is just broken (Rah- Rah Charter Schools). For all the good their current legislation will do, legislators may as well just declare a “Teacher Appreciation Week”.
Tacy Groves
Frankfort
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.