To the editor:
My letters often state an opinion criticizing an issue, or supporting another. Today, I write a kind of love letter to this good community.
As I drove to town to see the Christmas lights last night, it seemed as if more lights than ever twinkled on the town square. That fabulous house on 4th Street was lit as never before. The park on Chestnut sparkled with happy lights. But when I reached the City Park, it was holiday magic! I was a child again, mesmerized, filled with awe and the spirit of Christmas.
Driving home, I thought about the lights. To me, they represent the resilience, love, sharing and caring, so strong in hearts of Murray’s good people--individuals, as well as churches, organizations, and agencies. During these dark, chaotic times, they shine forth brighter than our differences, and fill us with hope.
Geraldine Mellon
Hazel
