Be careful who you bully! When drafted and sent to Vietnam, I was terrified. I became the reporter/community service coordinator for a communications unit. After 12 months dodging bullets and shrapnel, I volunteered an extra six months; I was supporting fellow soldiers and a portion of the Vietnamese population.
Those 18 months changed my life forever. I only wanted to make a difference in the lives of others and spent the next 15 years in leadership roles with disadvantaged children and pediatric cancer patients. When asked to teach at Murray State University, we started with seven students. I stepped aside as director in 2014 and we had 900 students, leading the nation in student enrollment for 25 consecutive years.
A while back, I criticized a Kentucky politician for defending the most dangerous man in America. Instead of respecting the work I had done for our country, he tagged a sycophant to silence my voice. Clearly, it didn’t work. His bullying ways are not new! But don’t take my word for it. Google the name “James Comer” with “abuse” beside it and decide for yourself. If we don’t stop a bully, they never stop bullying.
Editor’s note: The following letter concerns a proposed assisted living facility on Robertson Road.
Let’s put the true facts about this facility out to our citizens. First off, we are not against this type of facility. Problem is, the location being proposed will devalue all single-family property values from 94 West to Wiswell Road and beyond, by 14% minimum according to Realtor.com, the Real Estate leader throughout the world. They have researched this issue and this is what their research has PROVED. This development at this location will not only hurt our property values but will destroy our family values of peaceful living.
This location is already dangerous to driving conditions, as it has a sharp curve at the location, along with a narrow width road that school buses travel daily carrying our children back and forth to school.
Our area needs more single-family homes development, and this area is the Last Good Area for this.
This development is NOT compatible to the area.
This is a for-profit only, cash only business. The basic cost is $3200 plus per person. The more they do, the more they charge. They do not accept any Medicare ECT. CASH ONLY. How many people in Murray can afford this out of their own pockets?
I suggest moving this development, beside our own Hospice House. Makes better sense.
Our City Council has agreed and has overridden the Planning Commission and Board of Zoning Adjustments recommendation to zone this area R4. We thank the city council for this move! Our Council has changed the zoning to R2 Single Family Residential IF ANNEXED. The council will meet again on the 25th at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall. BE THERE.
Simply move this to the property by our Hospice House, in the best interest of all concerned.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.