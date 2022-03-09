To the editor:
This is in response to Keith York’s letter of March 4-6 about COVID-19 vaccinations. The glaring reality ignored by Mr. York is that unvaccinated individuals have affected the health and wellbeing of others in the community. Just as adults have the right to drink alcohol and also have the right to drive, none of us has the right to drink and drive. It is rightly against the law for the harm and death that it might cause to others.
In the same manner, the many individuals who reserved the right to not to be vaccinated (or wear masks or remain distanced), freely spread the virus in the community, bringing illness and death to others. Maybe the pandemic curve could have been flattened in a shorter time and maybe fewer than a million individuals would not have died if freely available vaccines had been used by all the individuals who were able to take them. Shouldn’t we, as citizens while having and appreciating our many rights, also take responsibility for the consequences of the outcomes of expressing those rights? Shouldn’t we consider the rights of others, as well as our own?
Renee Campoy
Murray
To the editor:
I have two places I want to praise. First, Ron Allbritten and his public works crew for picking up limbs and sticks. They cleaned up my pile of debris and even raked up the smaller sticks. Second, I say kudos to Tonia Casey and her crew and volunteers at Need Line who had the free food giveaway Feb. 25. The process of receiving food was fast and efficient. I’m blessed to live in such a giving community.
Mark Gore
Murray
To the editor:
Now that March Madness is almost over, I would like to know what makes a great coach. Is it the belief he instills in his players that they can achieve whatever they set their minds on? Is it that each player – regardless of ability – is an important member of the team? Is it the respect his players show him because of the respect he shows his players? Is he a role model that inspires character in his players to be better individuals on the court as well as off the court? Or is it just the numbers of games won and lost?
I would like to know!
Wilma Edmonds
Murray
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
