To the editor:
I was shocked and saddened to learn of the death of my friend and long-time colleague Dr. Jack Rose. We were not related but we called one another “Cuz” in fun.
It may surprise some to know that Jack and I were friends, but we were. Yes, we disagreed on several political issues but we enjoyed discussing those issues very much. Before we retired, we had lunch together regularly and we could talk all afternoon. Retirement and the ailments of old age made that less frequent, and then the pandemic ended it. Those were good times.
Jack and I enjoyed discussing politics because we respected one another and we respected one another’s views. We knew those views were sincerely held and we enjoyed the challenge of friendly debate and discussion.
Jack gave his life to this community and made it a better place. There will never be another like him. He was one of a kind. Rest in peace, my friend. I miss you.
Winfield H. Rose
Murray
To the editor:
I just wanted to send a note to say “thanks” for publishing a Bible verse on the front page of the Ledger & Times each day.
Reading this starts my day, and many other folks too, with an uplifting thought and a reason to be thankful and happy and blessed amid all that is going on in our world today.
I appreciate it.
Wilma Billington
Murray
To the editor:
I hear from my Republican friends that what our country needs now is peace and reconciliation, yet Donald Trump is still telling supporters that election was stolen from him. I don’t see any end to the divisiveness in the country until we blame those who have let the president espouse outright lies.
The election was two months ago. Joe Biden won the election by 7 million votes. The voter fraud never materialized. Dead people did not vote; voting machines were in working order; Democrat poll watchers did not destroy ballots.
Mitch McConnell agreed to declare the winner too late. Rand Paul has yet to admit there was no fraud. James Comer, according to his Murray Ledger interview, still thinks that states should not have changed the rules for voting (I guess he forgot about the pandemic). Mike Pence congratulated Kamala Harris on Jan. 16. Our local Republican pundits deplore the violence but not the lies. Winfield Rose said that Trump “speaks carelessly.” No, he doesn’t speak carelessly; he lies, and he has not been called out by the Republican party for them. To this date, very few Republicans have corrected him.
Trumps delusions will continue. Impeaching him is the only way to sideline him. Please ask our senators to do what is right. No president has ever deserved a conviction more than Donald J. Trump. A silenced Trump is the first step to ending the anger and violence. Let the Senate’s 2/3 majority vote end his lies.
Nancy Phillips
Murray
