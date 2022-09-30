To the editor:
It was so good to watch on TV the many activities associated with the recent death of Queen Elizabeth. Everything was done in such order and with reverence and precision!
The Queen received much honor and was so loved by her country and the world. During her lifetime, she projected such style, calmness and poise during each appearance. I am almost her age, and have watched and admired her from a distance.
Several years ago, I remember some criticism by the “Britts” about the cost of having a Monarch. But, look how she brought thousands together with such honor, peace and love!
How much does it cost our country to support and guard our president and the five past presidents? And, they get very little honor ... usually only mentioned with a complaint!
Can we imagine our United States engaging in a celebration such as this and not experiencing disruptions, marches and violence?
The funeral service was beautiful ... with lots of singing, prayers and scripture reading.
I so admired the young boys in the choir ... getting to experience that honor. I will not be here, but would be interested to hear 20 years from now, if that experience changed their lives, and how?
I heard this quote concerning the Queen ... “She was a defender of the faith!”
What a wonderful compliment!
Best wishes, King Charles! You have big shoes to fill!
Jean Bird
Murray
To the editor:
It seems that many people are unaware of the constitutional amendments on the ballot for Nov. 8. They are located on the back of the ballot.
Constitutional Amendment # 2 is located at the very bottom of the ballot on the back. This amendment to the constitution is giving the people of Kentucky the opportunity to vote YES FOR LIFE. It is saying that nothing in the constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion. In other words, this is our chance to make Kentucky a bold pro-life state and end abortion. It will give the right to life for every child, and an opportunity to fulfill their God-given destiny.
Constitutional Amendment #1 precedes that and gives the opportunity for the General Assembly to meet an additional 12 days by a joint proclamation of the President of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, with no session extending beyond Dec. 31.
Jacquelyn Kruger
Murray
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
