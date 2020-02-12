To the editor:
I read with interest the Ledger-Times front page story Wednesday, February 5, 2020, “Common thread benefits many.” The Sew-A-Thon is indeed a wonderful community endeavor, and outreach to those in desperate need. The items produced, shorts, shirts, dresses, about 1,000 items, this the 19th year of the program, are undoubtedly a godsend to peasant children of Nicaragua and Honduras. This is truly compassion in action.
One of Murray’s treasures, 93-year old Effie Kemp, actively participating in the distribution of clothing, dental supplies, and medicine to Central America for 43 years says, “They will stand in line for hours to get it.” Toys and candy mean little to these children.
Paula Hulick, a Sew-A-Ton participant, states “... God is asking us to share. But I think what really motivates us is that most of us are mothers ... and we like the idea that we’re going to bring joy to a child far away.”
Well and good, this loving mission. But as a citizen of the world, I cannot help but wonder why this compassion is not extended to families at the U.S. southern border who have been ripped apart, jailed, most likely damaged forever? In Honduras, for example, altruistic missions are carried to the desperate. But should these same suffering, unarmed people seek refuge and/or asylum at our borders, they are feared, jailed, reviled, or worse yet, ignored. Is it too far a stretch to wonder if the little dresses, the little shirts crafted lovingly by our community, rest now on the backs of children, crying for their mothers, jailed at our borders?
Geraldine Mellon
Hazel
