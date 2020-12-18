To the editor:
When future historians pass judgment on Donald J. Trump, they will deem him the worst president in United States history. Trump’s historical persona will be that of a narcissist, pathological liar, master manipulator, divider and wrecker. He will be labeled a deceiver and a colossal fraud.
Trump, aided by the Fox News propaganda machine, turned his voter base into his personal cult. Trump presents himself as a successful businessman and risk taking entrepreneur. Truth: The money that Trump risked was someone else’s, and he was careful to shield himself from personal financial responsibility. Trump’s hotels and casinos have declared bankruptcy six times. Investors and those to whom Trump owed money had to absorb the losses.
Trump claims to be the champion of blue collar workers, and points to soaring economic statistics and low unemployment to support his claim. Truth: The increased wealth shown by the statistics did not go to the workers. It went to the wealthy elite and giant corporations. Blue collar wages are so low that many people must work two jobs to earn enough to pay for the minimum basic necessities.
Trump convinced his base that he was “draining the swamp” of a “Deep State” that was a “highly overgrown and politicized bureaucracy already steeped in dysfunction and subverting democracy.” What Trump really did was take a wrecking ball to the structure and machinery of government. Many critical positions were left unfilled. Vital administrative tasks related to healthcare, environmental protection, science, diplomacy, international trade, and national defense went undone. Trump filled other critical positions with people who were not qualified, but whose loyalty to him was total.
Trump wrought havoc on international agreements and organizations that were essential tools of the United States’ world leadership. Some of the resultant damage will never be repaired.
Ricky Dale Calhoun
Cadiz
