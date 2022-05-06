To the editor:

I’m Chief Liles with the Murray Police Department.

Responding to traffic crashes involving injuries or deaths in Murray is a tough part of the job.

There is so much out of your control when driving. But what you DO have control over, is wearing a seat belt.

Less than two seconds. That’s all the time it takes to buckle up.

Those two seconds will give you the best chance of surviving a crash ... especially at night, when the risk of death triples.

Why do we enforce seatbelt laws? It’s not about writing tickets, it’s about saving lives.

Please Murray … always buckle up.

Chief of Police Jeff Liles

Murray Police Department

