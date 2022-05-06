To the editor:
I’m Chief Liles with the Murray Police Department.
Responding to traffic crashes involving injuries or deaths in Murray is a tough part of the job.
There is so much out of your control when driving. But what you DO have control over, is wearing a seat belt.
Less than two seconds. That’s all the time it takes to buckle up.
Those two seconds will give you the best chance of surviving a crash ... especially at night, when the risk of death triples.
Why do we enforce seatbelt laws? It’s not about writing tickets, it’s about saving lives.
Please Murray … always buckle up.
Chief of Police Jeff Liles
Murray Police Department
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
