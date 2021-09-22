To the editor:
Schools have been the epicenter of the debate over masks, vaccines, and all issues COVID-related. However, what is taking place in the Calloway County School District, is nothing short of remarkable and inspirational.
I have the honor to serve on the school board, and during our last meeting, we heard multiple personnel reports acknowledging countless obstacles that during “normal times” we do not have to deal with, but then stressed all of the efforts and resulting successes of everyone in the district from top to bottom. We heard about principals driving bus routes, teachers giving up their planning periods to teach other classes, food service workers delivering meals shorthanded, and kids striving to learn regardless the restrictions.
At one point, a parent during public comments very respectfully asked about the direction of the district with all of the things going on and indicated his child even had a substitute bus driver. A few moments later, Mr. Collier, our transportation director, reported that Mr. McKeel, our director of pupil personnel, drove a bus route and we came to find out he was the substitute bus driver who drove that gentleman’s daughter home that very day! The two of them exchanged a handshake and a laugh and the room lit up.
When all we see, hear and read focuses on fear, desperation, anger and countless other emotions, the collective narrative of the Calloway County School District is one of over-achievement, where people are reinventing definitions and reaching levels of success never before imagined. I have absolutely no doubt that all districts in the Commonwealth of Kentucky are doing the same.
This is not an advertisement or promotion. This is THE news. THIS IS WHAT IS GOING ON IN THIS COMMUNITY. This is what is happening with YOUR children. I for one could not have been more inspired, and I urge all of my fellow citizens of Calloway County to look right in front of them to see that not only is our future extremely bright, but our present is absolutely glowing. Kudos to you teachers, students, administrators, bus drivers, food service staff, parents, and anyone else who is in anyway remotely connected with this amazing story of success. At least here in Calloway County, we are building one heck of a new generation.
Mitchell T. Ryan
Murray
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.