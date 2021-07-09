To the editor:
The weekend edition of the Ledger & Times for June 25-27, 2021, section B, contained an excellent “Lifestyles” column by Martha Andrus that ended with her observations about how to fix our City of Murray pool. After saying some nice things about the acrobatics of Mike Sykes over the last several years that have kept the pool operating, Martha says “even Mike couldn’t fix the issues related to the pool last year or this year. It is the lack of money, very simply put.”
By now, virtually everyone who has followed this pool issue is aware of this truism, and we owe Martha kudos for stating it so clearly and succinctly. Importantly, she goes on to offer what several other up-front people have also stated: that “the only logical way to go, if a city pool is a priority to this community, is to pass a park tax with a sunset clause designated for the pool and when the pool is built and open the tax ends.” For those who have been citizens of our lovely city for a few years, they will remember we did a similar thing for the Calloway County Jail several years ago. It worked just fine, and we should try it again so that our children and grandchildren can have the kind of park pool they deserve. Let us hope some of our Murray and Calloway political leaders will step up and initiate this pool tax with a sunset clause in the near future. Thanks.
Terry Strieter
Murray
