To the editor:
I find all the book banning news quite alarming. This is what happens in totalitarian regimes and to me is totally un-American. If you’re that concerned about your child coming across something they can’t deal with, then help them deal with it. Read with them, answer their questions, give them context they might be missing. That’s called parenting ladies and gentlemen. Alternatively, it’s called teaching.
Mike Murphy
Murray
To the editor:
Recently I received a newsletter from our state senator, Jason Howell. I was astonished by his assertions. His words of dispersions about teaching, the quality of teaching and comparing us to Virginia beckoned me to reply. Given I am a teacher and have worked with many teachers in the Commonwealth and beyond, it beckoned me to send an email to him because clearly he does not understand how difficult teaching is, especially in these times.
In his words, parents are concerned “… about their quality of their child’s education and the fears that students are being taught what to think rather than how to think.” Concern is one thing; his misstatements harm the very persons who do the heavy lifting, teachers. I do not know any teacher in West Kentucky who tells their students “what to think.” (His words)
Teachers have never been under a harsher microscope. They are disrespected from many corners, though these criticisms are unfair and inaccurate. I stated in an email to Sen. Howell that teachers are doing more and more with less support and funding than ever before. They deserve better and his newsletter and subsequent response to me by email continued the scurrilous attack on Kentucky teachers that are unwarranted and ill-advised.
Teachers are under constant scrutiny, COVID or not. They have more oversight than lawyers and legislators. Teachers hear they must be held accountable. They are told they do not earn their keep in spite of all of they do and are asked to do. Teachers being attacked by Sen. Howell give further credence to those who may use his words to create a nexus for physical harm for teachers.
Sen. Howell’s response by email to me further disparaged teaching and teachers. He expressed how little he respects teachers and education with this old adage: “… I am reminded of that wise old saying – Those that can in life, do; those that can’t, teach.”
Sen. Howell makes statements and takes actions in the legislature about public education, teachers and teaching. However, he “has not” graced a classroom other than in a perfunctory way. He certainly never spent a day as a substitute teacher. So his assertions are made on what basis? Is it his beliefs that inform him about education and teachers in Kentucky?
An informed decision about our schools and teachers require “real data?” No one should take actions about children, teachers and education based upon belief, political expediency, or what he hears. Anyone who says there are people who do well, and then there are teachers, who cannot, richly deserves our scorn.
Joseph A Baust, Sr.
Murray
To the editor:
If Kentucky Senate Bill 138 were law this morning, I wonder what discussions in our K-12 classrooms would sound like. How would teachers respond to student questions regarding the current event of a megalomaniac dictator ordering the invasion of a sovereign democratic state? Would teachers give pause? Would they be mindful that a denunciation of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine might “offend” the parents of some pro-Trump students?
In the list of proposed required texts outlined in SB 138 is Ronald Reagan’s 1964 speech “A Time for Choosing.” In it, Reagan asks Americans “whether we believe in our capacity for self-government or whether we abandon the American revolution and confess that a little intellectual elite in a far-distant capitol can plan our lives for us better than we can plan them ourselves.”
Sen. Max Wise and the supermajority Republicans in the Kentucky Senate represent the exact thing Mr. Reagan was rallying against. Why should legislators, many of whom have no job experience in K-12 education and have no degrees or formal training in education, be the ones to decide how American history is taught in our schools? Why do they know better what is best for our students?
Supporters of this bill are the very embodiment of that “intellectual elite in a far-distant capitol” telling our local school boards, school administrators and teachers how to do their jobs.
SB 138 is an answer to a problem that simply does not exist. Our public K-12 teachers are not “indoctrinating” Kentucky students.
The legislature has in the past, time and time again, touted the importance of giving local school boards control over local matters. What has suddenly changed?
I suspect the answer is the political aspirations of Sen. Wise, who is eyeing a run for governor, and an increasing hyperpartisan environment.
SB 138 is nothing more than a piece of red meat for Republicans to wave to the far right fringes of the electorate. It smacks of propaganda, it harms our schools and ultimately plays politics with our children’s education.
Denise Houck
Murray
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.