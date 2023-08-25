To the editor:
I would like to take this time to thank the conservatives for all that they have done for the public.
When some people warned about the dangers of climate change in the 1980s and 1990s, they saved us from spending any government money to combat the changes in the weather. Today’s calm weather proves how right the conservatives were.
My family and I are happy to pay more sales tax, payroll tax, property tax, gasoline tax and insurance tax so that our billionaires can get an income tax cut.
While we still have some problems, I feel well-protected from dangerous gangs of transgender children.
Confronting the ubiquitous misinformation in today’s Kafkaesque world is truly a Sisyphean task.
Pat Wilson
New Concord
To the editor:
I’ve seen enough political campaigns to understand that politicians are going to talk themselves up, taking credit for things to get votes. However this is the first time in my experience that I’ve seen a politician take credit for a recovery of a natural disaster that occurred so close to home. We’ve all seen Governor Andy Beshear’s TV ads taking credit for efforts as Mayfield works to rebuild after the devastating December 2021 tornado. After seeing Governor Beshear’s commercial you would think he toted in very board and hammered every nail. There’s no mention of the people who worked to save others. No mention of the churches, civic groups and individuals who sent money, aid and themselves to help.
No mention of local leaders like Kenny Imes who worked with other local leaders to provide first responder protection there as Graves county grieved, treated the injured and buried their dead. No, in that ad Andy Beshear took all the bows. You would expect a Governor to have more self awareness, or at least show more respect for his fellow Kentuckians. As irksome as his commercial is, I know that my faith will move me to help again when tragedy strikes. I do worry though that some people will think; Why should they get involved, let the government handle it. Yeah, like how the government handled Covid when Governor Beshear ordered State Troopers to write down the license plate numbers of people attending church, defying his Covid crackdown.
You think Governor Beshear will make a commercial taking credit for that? If he did, at least that ad would be honest.
Sam White
Murray
