Editor’s note: The following letter honoring Dr. Richard Crouch upon his retirement after 42 years in medicine has been published in two installments. Part 1 ran Wednesday and Part 2 is below.
To the editor:
If someone showed up with a puzzling medical issue, (Dr. Richard Crouch) was going to get to the bottom of it, and he would take the time necessary to do so. If in the end he didn’t find an answer, he had no problem acknowledging such, and he would get in touch with whichever colleague he thought might be able to help.
On more than one occasion Dr. Crouch liked to exclaim, “You know what happens when good primary care occurs? Nothing!,” this being a fair corollary to Benjamin Franklin’s maxim that an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure—even if, as sometimes happens, folks don’t fully credit the preventive effort involved: it’s hard to see a stroke that didn’t occur because blood pressure was controlled, or a hospitalization avoided because an influenza vaccination was given. These efforts are not always sexy or dramatic, but they do matter in terms of the suffering averted and the lives saved. This is just one of the many lessons that Dr. Crouch imparted to me over the course of his teaching, and it is just one way in which he has made me a better doctor.
No one in Murray or Calloway County needs me to explain what an excellent physician Dr. Crouch has been; first-hand experience in that regard has been universal, I expect. But one point that might not be as well recognized is this:
Over the course of my education and training I’ve been fortunate to encounter Nobel laureates, Pulitzer Prize winners, and world-renowned experts in various fields; none of those gifted and famous authorities was a better teacher than Richard Crouch. So I’d like to join others in sending my many thanks and best wishes to Dr. Crouch on his well-earned retirement.
Peter H. Johnson, M.D.
Delafield, Wisconsin
Editor’s note: The following letter is a continuation of a letter that was on Wednesday’s opinion page. A third part will be published next week.
To the editor:
Fellow voters: Due to HR-7608 – which is not yet law – I’m wondering what a future trip to the park in Dover, Tennessee would be like this proposed legislation were to pass.
Restrictions would have sent all Confederate museum exhibits to storage, the auction block or the burn pile. A human interest story included in the tour might be told this way:
Two men met when they were young, their surname initials were G & B for the story, Guy & Buddy. The years would pass and a war started with Guy and Buddy on opposite sides. Guy accepted Buddy’s surrender, here at Fort BLANK.
Three years later, Guy had negotiated the peace that ended the war. Which war? The Ranger cannot say, the enemy would have to be named, that is not allowed under law. In 1868, Guy was elected as president of the United States. Decades after that, Guy was desperately working to finish his memoirs of the war in order to save his family from financial ruin.
Buddy was taking a trip in New York with his wife, and stopped at Guy’s cottage to visit. Dying, Guy was no longer able to speak. Buddy talked and Guy answered on slips of blue notepaper. Buddy left, but learned Guy passed not long afterward.
So, “Who were Buddy and Guy?” In strict observance of the law, the ranger at Fort BLANK might could say that Buddy’s initials were S.B.B. and Guy was U.S. Grant.
What a way to get students eager to learn about history, it is immediately made clear, the entire story cannot be told. So, will the future children of our nation even bother to try?
Susan Adams
Murray
To the editor:
On the Oct. 7, 2020, opinion page, Roger Weis questioned the intelligence of fellow Kentuckians who support President Trump. I support the President because he built the wall, pulled out of terrible trade deals that had taken American jobs overseas for decades, withdrew from the awful Iranian nuke deal, crushed ISIS, and for the first time in 26 years, Arab nations are making peace with Israel, a booming economy until the COVID virus hit. Promises made! Promises kept!
Mr. Weis, in your leisure, you never mention why Kentucky and should vote for Joe Biden. Is it the $4 trillion in higher taxes they promised, attacking our gun rights, opening up our borders so illegals can cross over to get the free health care the Democrats promised them?
Because of their support of rioters, Biden staffers and his running mate Sen. Harris donated money to bail out criminals arrested during the riots. Their Medicare for all that will bankrupt Medicare, or their plan to pack the Supreme Court with seven or eight progressive, leftist judges, give Puerto Rico and Washington D.C. statehood so they have four more progressive senators, control the Senate and push the Green New Deal down our throats and cripple our economy all in the name of climate change. Sounds crazy? This is the same party who tells us that a man can use the women’s restroom if he identifies that day as a woman.
Yeah, Mr. Weis, that sounds like a Progressive Utopia, but I guess I;ll just have to pass on that and vote to re-elect President Trump.
Samuel White
Murray
To the editor:
Dear Mr. Weis, I have never been more disgusted by a letter as the one you recently submitted. You accused our President of unspecified lies, which is a lie in itself. Thank goodness most citizens with any common sense would know this.
President Trump is the first president of either party that I can recall in my lifetime that has practiced “Promises Made; Promises Kept.” He has dramatically slowed illegal immigration; brought millions of jobs back to the U.S.; put America first in trading with other nations, especially China. He also brought common sense back to environmental issues and stopped senseless regulations that were crippling the American economy. He has appointed judges that respect and enforce the Constitution as written and respect the rule of law. Also, he has put record numbers of Americans, of all races, to work helping themselves as well as their fellow citizens. I could go on for pages, but will conclude with one of the most important: he has strengthened our First and Second Amendment liberties. That means we can continue to worship as we chose and our right to keep and bear arms so as to protect our families. Also, he has upheld the right most Americans cherish, and that is the rule of law.
Mr Weis, if you accuse someone of lying, you must present evidence about what they have lied about. A good example would be how the Democrats in Congress and the Obama administration accused President Trump of Russian collusion with nothing but lies as evidence. The truth, which you evidently care nothing about, is the Obama administration and Hillary Clinton were the colluders.
Mr. Weis, if you are so disappointed with us Kentuckians who have made ourselves aware of the TRUTH and the FACTS, I am sure that your like-minded swamp-dwellers in Chicago, New York and Los Angeles would welcome you with open arms to what is left of their cities.
Vernon R. Anderson
Murray
To the editor:
Someone keeps writing to the Ledger to have the Verse of the Day removed or to change where to put it in the paper. That is what many of us look for each day. It really helps us to start our day and to keep reading the news. Please leave it right where it is on the front page.
Patti Farthing
Murray
