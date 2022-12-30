To the editor:
Thank you, District 1, for allowing me to serve as your magistrate. I’ve had the privilege of representing you and being your voice on the Calloway County Fiscal Court for the past 16 years. It has been my honor to serve on the court with past members Larry Elkins, Connie Morgan, Bobby C. Stubblefield, Johnny Gingles and Tim Todd, and with current members Kenny Imes, Don Cherry, Larry Crutcher, and Paul Rister. I appreciate the opportunity to have served with all of the people involved in county, city and state government.
