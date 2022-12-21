To the editor:

In his Dec. 16-18, 2022 column, Ken Wolf wrote that “Republicans used to have policies worth debating: a belief in smaller government, fiscal conservatism that didn’t require shutting down the government, and a strong foreign policy abroad.” “Fear-mongering by many Trump-inspired Republicans” is what we face now, though, including fears of Democrats “taking away our guns, opening our border to people unlike us in culture and color, and teaching our white children to feel bad learning the truth about slavery and our attacks on indigenous peoples.”  Wolf also mentions pedophiles, “radical Leftist criminals in our cities”, “reducing or even (God forbid) ending our use of fossil fuels”, and ballot harvesting as “things that Republicans tell us we should fear”.