In his Dec. 16-18, 2022 column, Ken Wolf wrote that “Republicans used to have policies worth debating: a belief in smaller government, fiscal conservatism that didn’t require shutting down the government, and a strong foreign policy abroad.” “Fear-mongering by many Trump-inspired Republicans” is what we face now, though, including fears of Democrats “taking away our guns, opening our border to people unlike us in culture and color, and teaching our white children to feel bad learning the truth about slavery and our attacks on indigenous peoples.” Wolf also mentions pedophiles, “radical Leftist criminals in our cities”, “reducing or even (God forbid) ending our use of fossil fuels”, and ballot harvesting as “things that Republicans tell us we should fear”.
I have some questions for Ken Wolf. Do you think it is justifiable to silence and censor individuals holding views that you think are not worth debating? Do you think it is immoral for people to want to protect themselves and their families from violent criminals and their children from pedophiles? Do you think it is wrong to want to secure our border and ensure election integrity? Do you think it is a sin against the planet to use fossil fuels to keep people from freezing to death in winter? Finally, why do you think we should wallow in guilt over events that happened in the 1800s, long before anyone alive today was even born?
Republicans like to use the expression “crisis on the border.” Media reinforces this when they televise large groups of people trying to get into our country. So it’s only natural to think we need to stop them. But the great irony is that the lack of immigrants is worsening labor shortages all across the country. Businesses are struggling to keep going without critical employees, particularly in low-paying , physically demanding jobs such as agriculture, construction, restaurants, hotels and health care.
What we rarely hear is that because of Covid and the no immigrant policy of the Trump administration, the flow of foreign-born workers came to a standstill, which eventually hobbled the economy. We have farmers in the Midwest begging for more workers, calling it a “matter of national security.” Locally, there would be little roofing or stripping of tobacco without immigrants, and many restaurants need help.
It is estimated that because of two years of lost immigration, there are now almost 3.5 million workers missing from the workforce, according to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. Job shortages also cause higher inflation as businesses have to raise wages to compete for a smaller pool of workers. The reality is that immigration has been falling since 2016 according the Department of Homeland Security.
Turning immigration into a political football has left us with a paralyzed government doing nothing about it. Adam Ozimek, chief economist at Economic Innovation Group, a nonpartisan organization, says”There is no question: We need more immigration. Immigrants aren’t just workers, they are particularly flexible mobile workers who help address acute labor shortages wherever they emerge. “The crisis is not about turning them away, but rather getting them to the right place. We remain the melting pot of the world. It’s who we are, and why America is so special.
2023 is almost here and I’ve been reflecting on the highs and lows of the past year. In Washington, the Republicans took the House but failed to take the Senate, but as Democrat columnist Ken Wolf said, the Democrats shouldn’t overplay their hand because of unexpected election victories. Perhaps Mr. Wolf knows what I know, that the margin of victory was due in large part to all the young voters who voted Democrat because President Biden promised to forgive $10,000 to $20,000 in student loan debt.
What he did is unconstitutional, and it’s been blocked by a federal judge and will be struck down by the courts. If they still taught civics like when I was in school, those young voters might have known better. (Thanks for nothing, Department of Education and teachers’ unions.)
President Biden lied to them, but the elections are over and he got what he wanted. So young voters, you just got your first taste of the old “Democrat Double Cross.” President Biden isn’t Santa Claus and you better study up on the issues; otherwise, the Democrats are going to play you over and over again, at your expense. For those who don’t believe me, perhaps Mr. Wolf can explain to you the checks and balances of the three branches of government and what is constitutional.
Please share with your readers the following information regarding keeping outdoor pets safe in the coming days and nights when the Arctic polar winds will plunge our local temperatures into dangerous extremes. Starting Thursday, Channel 6 in Paducah is calling a flash rain freeze.
Friday’s low temp will be 10 degrees below zero with the wind chill factor. Saturday and Sunday are expected see a temperature of 25 degrees below zero.
First of all, if your outdoor pet is old or in poor health, please plan to bring him inside for the duration of the life-threatening freezing temps. If your pet is in good health and not elderly, please provide a waterproof dog house that is off the ground a few inches.
This dog house should be stuffed full to the top of the inside of the house with clean, dry straw. If it gets wet, the straw will drain quickly and dry. If possible, place the house so it faces east and can be blocked from the wind beside your home.
Never use an old rug or blanket for your pet to lie on. If it gets wet in freezing temps, your pet will have to lie on a frozen blanket of ice.
Please feed your pet extra portions of quality food twice daily and provide liquid water each time ice forms in the water pan. The extra portion of food is necessary because it provides the energy he needs to help warm himself.
Also, if your pet gets wet, please bring him inside until he is complete dry.
If you’re going to be out of town during this week, please consider boarding your outdoor pets or asking a trusted friend to take care of them.
Linda Cherry, Lost But Loved Animal Rescue
