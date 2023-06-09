To the editor:
Providing for the common good is, as Ken Wolf recently wrote, an important responsibility of government. However, governments often choose not to do this.
Rejecting calls for spending cuts when raising the debt ceiling on a national debt which already exceeds $30 trillion is not providing for the common good. Depleting our military’s inventories and spending massive amounts to defend Ukraine’s border while leaving our own border barely defended is not providing for the common good. Defunding the police and letting mobs riot and loot with impunity is not providing for the common good. City governments (such as New York City) being more interested in banning the unvaccinated from attending Broadway plays and dining in restaurants than in keeping their subways and streets safe from violent criminals are not providing for the common good.
Yes, providing for the common good is an important responsibility for governments. I just wish that the political Left took that responsibility as seriously as do conservatives.
Keith York
Murray
