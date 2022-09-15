It was a Republican president (George W. Bush) who 20 years ago pushed the Congress to pass a law allowing a prescription benefit for our seniors on Medicare. That law prohibited Medicare from negotiating with Big Pharma for lower prices. This error has now been corrected with the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act. The new law will cap all annual out-of-pocket Medicare drug expenses at $2000, as well cap monthly insulin costs at $35.
Please remember this when you vote: NOT A SINGLE REPUBLICAN voted for this. That tells us who they really look out for — Big Pharma. Why? Follow the money from Big Pharma to Republicans, now bought and paid for! According to the Independent Congressional Budget Office, taxpayers will save over $100 billion over 10 years once the law is fully in place.
There’s only one party actually trying to help average Americans who are barely keeping their heads above water. The other party mostly whines and complains and has gone so extreme they are not on the same page with the majority of Americans. They prefer to take away rights rather than give them, and apparently, have conceded they can’t win the popular vote in a presidential election, so they now game the system making it more difficult for older, poorer citizens to register and vote. They want state legislatures to determine who gets the electors rather than the vote of the people. Many of these extremists prefer authoritative government rather than democracy.
The Republicans need to be so thoroughly defeated they will have no choice but to shed all the MAGA Trumpism nonsense, lose the hate, and come back to the middle, relying solely upon truth and justice
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.