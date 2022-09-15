To the editor:

It was a Republican president (George W. Bush) who 20 years ago pushed the Congress to pass a law allowing a prescription benefit for our seniors on Medicare. That law prohibited Medicare from negotiating with Big Pharma for lower prices. This error has now been corrected with the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act. The new law will cap all annual out-of-pocket Medicare drug expenses at $2000, as well cap monthly insulin costs at $35.