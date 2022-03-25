To the editor:
Driving through Murray, we can’t help but notice Bradford pear trees in full bloom, lawns greening and dotted with yellow March flowers, and bees buzzing on white clover blossoms. A blissful glimpse of a picturesque season which is a sure sign that Spring has arrived in Murray.
But sadly, spring also marks the arrival of puppy and kitten season in Murray and Calloway County.
Please take a moment to consider the following statistics from the North Shore Animal League located in Port Washington New York:
Do you know that one unspayed female cat, her mate, and all of her offspring producing two litters per year can result in more than 2 MILLION unwanted kittens in eight years?
Keep in mind that this astonishing figure is the result of just ONE unspayed female mating with ONE male.
Each and every year, 70,000 puppies and kittens are born in the U.S. Because of this unwanted overpopulation, more than 4 MILLION puppies and kittens are still being destroyed nation wide each year in tax dollar supported shelters across the country.
It doesn’t have to be this way. Everyone who reads this can help prevent unwanted litters. Please consider spaying/neutering your pets. You can make a difference.
For referrals to low cost spay/neuter programs, contact:
Spay USA
800-248-SPAY
Spaying/Neutering is the only humane way to stop the overpopulation of unwanted litters of puppies and kittens.
Linda Cherry, adoption coordinator for Lost But Loved Animal Rescue
Murray
To the editor:
We recently enjoyed two opportunities to hear Dr. MarTeze Hammonds, a graduate of both Murray High School and Murray State. Now chief diversity officer of Purdue University-Fort Wayne, Indiana, Dr. Hammonds is also a social justice advocate and trainer.
These credentials made his visit especially relevant to First Presbyterian’s Beth Belote Circle, whose members are studying racial justice issues. Addressing this group, Dr. Hammonds offered humor and personal examples to illustrate the need to “listen, acknowledge, and do the work” of understanding and then overcoming the barriers that can hold young people back.
Teenagers themselves, he demonstrated, share in the responsibility. Speaking to MHS students for Black History Month, MarTeze offered appreciation for the opportunities he himself had experienced and encouraged all students to do their best, to thank every adult helping them along the way, and to get involved in the many activities offered in Murray.
On both occasions, Dr. Hammonds highlighted Murrayans, in addition to family and teachers, who had noticed his potential and granted small kindnesses that helped to shape his life: Roderick Reed frequently took MarTeze and his brothers to Playhouse in the Park. Bob Valentine worked with him on storytelling. Bradley Almquist simply found someone to give MarTeze a daily ride to choir since that class met before the school bus could get him to MHS.
It is important, Dr. Hammonds said, that young people try to “pull themselves up by their bootstraps. Then he added, “The only problem is that sometimes they do not even have boots!”
Let us all give thanks to Dr. Hammonds for taking the time to return to Murray and giving us ideas of what we can do to make sure every young person here has what is necessary to succeed … be it a word of encouragement, a ride to school, or a pair of boots.
Marion O’Rourke,
Marcie Johnson
Murray
