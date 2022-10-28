To the editor:
I recently met Rob Cross in Florida as we were both drawn to the shore line observing shadows in clear water. What I first thought were turtles turned out to be stingrays. As a former Kentuckian (now Hoosier) I commented on his Murray basketball T-shirt which led to a brief basketball discussion; but where he really lit up was in his discussion of his current gig with the Murray Ledger.
How lucky you are to have such a top-notch photographer and writer contributing to your paper! I’m slowly making my way through past articles. His descriptions and thoughts about nature reeled me in. Not sure if I’ll ever make it to Alaska (he sure is an excellent ambassador for the state) but I already have several Kentucky destinations on my ‘got to see’ list based on his articles.
Just wanted to drop you a line to tell you how much I have enjoyed his articles.
Sally Lacy
Henryville, Indiana
To the editor:
Bonnie Higginson is an excellent choice among well-qualified candidates on the ballot for Murray City Council. Her family ties to the city, work experience and personal qualities are a combination which will serve the council and the city well.
Bonnie has lived in Murray since childhood. A graduate of Murray High and Murray State, she has stayed connected to the community through many years and kinds of service. Bonnie loves her home. She will work diligently to achieve the best for Murray and its residents.
Bonnie’s career at MSU provided many opportunities for leadership and administrative experience needed to manage a large and complex organization. As teacher, residential college head, department chair, and provost, she refined her natural gifts and skills in making hard decisions, managing personnel and budgets, planning and working cooperatively with individuals and groups.
Bonnie also is a congenial team player. Her gracious personality and even temperament are well-suited to working cooperatively with others. While always acting in what she believes the best interests of the city, she will respect and try to understand other viewpoints and work for compromise when possible.
We’re voting for Bonnie Higginson for Murray City Council, and we hope other voters will join us!
Doris and Ron Cella
Murray
To the editor:
Having lived in this community for 43+ years and having read this newspaper daily during that time, plus reading national and international news regularly, I can confidently say that Murray/Calloway County is one of the best places in the world to live.
One of the many good features of our community is its law enforcement, both city and county. Almost every day, this newspaper contains articles such as “Murray man charged with trafficking Fentanyl” (Oct. 21, 2022) and “Kirksey man faces charges after pursuit by CCSO” (Oct. 26, 2022).
Our incumbent sheriff, Nicky Knight, was appointed by County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes to fill the unexpired term of his predecessor when he resigned to pursue opportunities elsewhere. Mr. Imes certainly knew what he was doing when he selected Sheriff Knight.
Now Sheriff Knight is running for a full term in the Nov. 8 elections on the GOP ticket. He clearly deserves to be elected in his own right. He has made it clear that it is not a good idea to break the law in Calloway County. He and his deputies pursue and arrest lawbreakers in short order. Yes, they often have the assistance of other law enforcement agencies, and that is the way it should be, but that would not happen without Sheriff Knight’s leadership and cooperation.
Sheriff Knight is a good man and an outstanding sheriff. I will be proud to vote for him on Nov. 8.
Winfield H. Rose
Murray
To the editor:
With the permission and encouragement of Michelle Moore-Cash, I am sharing a message prepared by Jody Cash before his death to be included in campaign literature for Judge Jamie Jameson: “Judge Jameson has always treated me and other members of the law enforcement community with the utmost respect. I’ve enjoyed working with alongside him and look forward to continuing work alongside him.”
Because re-electing Judge Jamie Jameson is critical to the well-being of hundreds of our folks, I have become publicly involved in a campaign for the first time in all the years I have lived in Calloway County. More than 85% of the cases he has seen in 6.5 years as Circuit Court Judge have involved addiction. His willingness to mobilize resources on behalf of those needing a second chance has saved countless lives.
Hundreds have gotten their lives back on track because he has worked diligently to establish and support programs that can make a difference. I serve a God who offers a second chance for those who seek help. It is a blessing to have a Circuit Judge who shares my vision for making this a better community for ALL. Please join me in voting for Jamie Jameson.
Donna Herndon
Murray
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
