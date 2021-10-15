To the editor:
I read with great interest your front page article written by Hawkins Teague about the perceived undercount of the 2020 Census for Murray and Calloway County. This is a common lament among every government group in the United States.
Firstly, each household in the area had an opportunity to send household information to the Census Bureau as of April 1, 2020. In fact, there were three ways that information could be submitted, either online, by phone, or by mailing in the papers that were sent to the households. Indifference and distrust of government institutions were the main reasons that the information was not gathered. Murray Mayor Bob Rogers’ statement, “the Census takers...did not do their jobs properly” is totally inaccurate. Local enumerators, even with Covid restrictions, continued to access addresses where people refused to answer their doors.
Information was left at those residences with instructions on how to submit Census information, and enumerators made multiple visits to those households who refused to be counted.
Secondly, people were counted where they lived on April 1, 2020. Many Murray State University students had gone home by that date due to the Covid pandemic, and were most likely counted there. Again, people were counted by where they were living on April 1, 2020.
As a Census Field Supervisor for the 2020 Census Operation, I saw very dedicated Census employees who did their very best to get an accurate count of the population of the area. Even though Covid was very disruptive to the Census work, enumerators continued to go into the field and do the job that they were hired to do.
If the Census count for Murray and Calloway County is too low, blame the people who refused to send in the information that was needed, not the people who worked very hard to try to count these people.
Janice Wilson
New Concord
