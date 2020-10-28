To the editor:
I am writing this letter in response to the letter from Roger Weis on the Oct. 23 opinion page.
Mr. Weis, I am sure you are a fine fellow most of the time, but after reading your letter to the editor, I can’t help but think you live in a bubble, unable to comprehend challenges faced by those employed in the private sector. Many like me with with 401k retirement plans saw minimal growth under Obama/Biden and huge growth under Trump. Even with COVID, my rate of return is 73.4% under Trump, 11.3% under Obama.
ACA stripped my family of the best insurance in my lifetime, as I now have higher premiums, lower coverage and higher deductibles, losing about 20% of my disposable income each year which used to go towards retirement. I bet if members of Congress along with federal/state employees were forced to abide with ACA and eliminated pensions they would not be as clueless to the expensive challenges Democrats bring to the private sector working class. I have already voted for Trump as he best represents the needs of my family.
Greg Hendrick
Murray
To the editor:
Raising children is a full-time job. That comes as no surprise to my fellow mothers and grandmothers especially now with many remaining home due to COVID-19.
Amy McGrath knows what it means to serve and raise children, which is why we need her in the U.S. Senate. Like me, Amy believes in duty to country and commitment to faith. We share a hope that all of our children will grow up with more opportunity.
Amy’s sense of duty led her to spend 20 years in the Marines and her faith compels her to serve the least among us. Meanwhile, too many Senators attempt to please special interests while working families suffer. This commitment to the status quo puts our children’s lives and futures on hold. Amy is running to return our government to American families and give our children a country that values their potential.
Like most mothers, Amy has a plan for how Kentucky can come back stronger. We know that we need to get this pandemic under control to keep our schools open, to help our businesses, and rebuild our communities. It includes a guarantee that every Kentuckian has affordable health insurance and gets the coverage they need to fight this virus. With an understanding that quality care is among our most basic needs, Amy’s plan will ensure that it will not be a financial burden. Amy will make sure every family can afford it by offering a public option until we beat the virus. After the pandemic, this plan will make public insurance available for every Kentucky family who needs it. Amy will fight to provide safeguards so our hospitals, especially those in rural areas, stay open.
Amy has a plan for today and tomorrow when, God willing, we overcome this pandemic. The pain of this crisis does not have to linger if we address the problems that have been plaguing Kentucky for decades. My children and all of Kentucky’s children deserve better.
Melissa Easley
Murray
