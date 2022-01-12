To the editor:
I am amazed and dismayed by the duplicity Mr. Blankenship displayed in his most recent letter to the editor. While I disagree with his criticism of Trump, his concluding sentence – “We need principled leaders who always put country above politics” – completely blew his lawyer cover.
Surely Mr. Blankenship understands that the political machinations of the Biden-led government clearly place politics above country. Look at the blatant open border policy, leaving an untold number of Americans behind in the hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan, the loony economic actions that have given us inflation and the latest attempt to completely subvert election procedures – I could go on. All of these actions have been purely political. Perhaps Mr. Blankenship would like to explain how they benefit our country.
Each of the four points raised above are factually provable, but if Mr. Blankenship “believes” they are incorrect assertions, I challenge him to “prove it.”
As a side note, the tumbling Biden-Harris poll numbers are like that proverbial house built on sinking sand. Perhaps 2022 will be the year of the fall.
Bill Cowan
Murray
To the editor:
I was a Murray businessman beginning in 1974, five years before Mr. Blankenship began his law practice. My job was selling the best features of a Yamaha motorcycle supported by the most favorable facts I could find, which basically is what a lawyer does, defend his client with the most supportive facts and leave the other no-so-favorable facts unsaid.
That is exactly what the “main stream” media, left wing pundits and unfazed long time Democrat Party faithful have done. “Oh no, we counted every ballot plus the court ordered recounting in numerous states and all to the letter of the law.” The facts they fail to mention are that probably thousands of the mailed-in ballots were fake plus a good many should have been disqualified.
Here are the facts that support – In June Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams purged the Kentucky voter roles of 11,835 voters due to deceased voters, move-outs and felons. Then after the president election he purged another 7,100 for the same reasons and in both cases it was 60% registered Democrat and 35% Republican. The Kentucky president election was so lopsided in Trump’s favor that there was no question but when you consider there was only a 12,000 margin in Georgia which has only about 500,000 residents less than Kentucky, then it’s easy to see that had Georgia purged the roles that it could have been a different story.
Another fact is, none of the contested states would consider allowing independent parties to come in and match the submitted ballots to actual “live” in state resident, qualified voters. (one precinct famously had more votes than residents) With the millions of mail out ballots and lax ballot collection, qualified voter identity should have been the number one requirement in that election. Instead what we got was the really big lie that Joe Biden and his Canadian born and raised VP were elected fairly and squarely. How has that worked out for all of us.
Spencer Balentine
Hardin
