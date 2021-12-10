To the editor:
Vandalism, in any form or fashion, is totally unacceptable and anyone involved in defacement should be brought to justice and dealt with to the full extent of the law. The vandalism of the Confederate monument of Robert E. Lee on the Calloway County Courthouse square last Wednesday-Thursday is inexcusable. However, we should not mix the acts of vandals with legitimate protest of the location of the Confederate monument.
As noted in the Ledger & Times front page article of Dec. 3-5, some members of those opposed to the protest movement, while cleaning the red paint off the monument, immediately began to conflate vandalism with protesting the location of the monument. “They (the vandals) don’t have enough guts to face people and can’t confront people and protest the right way,” a member of the Fort Heiman Chapter of the Sons of Confederate Veterans said.
Let us be clear, there have been protests about the inappropriate location of the Lee monument for well over a year now. These protest are an exercise of everyone’s Constitutional right, the First Amendment guarantees us that right. To protest the monument is not the same as vandalizing the memorial. We have been fortunate up to last week that no vandalism has occurred even though tensions are high and will remain elevated until the Fiscal Court does the right thing and removes the monument to a battlefield or graveyard. But let us all be clear, vandalism and protesting the monument are distinct actions – one is illegal and poor judgment, the other is legitimate and recognized in our Constitution as legal.
Terry Strieter
Murray
