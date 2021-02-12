To the editor:
Take a deep breath. Rel-a-a-ax. Place God first, family second, then country as your priorities. Everything will then fall into place.
Dead people do not vote. Living people fraudulently cast ballots using dead peoples’ names. George White, deceased 1984, voted; Judy Presto, deceased 2013, voted; Jeanne Evans, deceased 2016, voted. The list goes on. Do some research.
Nevada mailed ballots to every registered voter. It did not matter if they had not voted or updated the registration in 10 years. Pennsylvania auditors warned of dead people and duplicates on their voter rolls. They were ignored. This was in December 2019.
In certain states, if an illegal immigrant has a driver’s license, he can vote. And vote they did.
One whistleblower was asked why more people did not report fraud. She replied, “I’ll tell you why.” She and her family had been terrorized, received death threats and had their homes vandalized.
Ballots in the trash. Ballots along the roadside. So why did voter fraud not materialize? It’s like a cat in the litter box. The cat does its job, covers it up and goes on its way. Never happened.
Same with voter fraud. There was no in-depth investigation, whistleblowers were terrorized and voter rolls remained “dirty.” Cover it up. Never happened.
Many do not like President Trump because he is not a warm and fuzzy person. However, look at what he accomplished for America during his four years. If you cannot find one good thing, then you are wearing blinders of hatred and bias. You cry “foul” and “impeachment” (the ultimate censorship).
I am a Democrat. However, I believe in giving credit where credit is due. I say “No” on impeachment.
Betty Enoch
Hazel
To the editor:
Please let your readers know that with the dangerously freezing temperatures that are approaching western Kentucly, there are some crucial steps to take to protect their pets from the dangerous cold weather.
It’s so important to bring their pets inside day and night. But for pets that can’t be left home alone during the day, provide a clean, dry dog/cat house which should be completely filled up to the top with clean straw.
Old towels, rugs, etc. placed in the dog house will become wet easily and freeze. For the pet, it will feel like lying on a block of ice day and night.
The house should be placed facing east and protected from the north wind.
The appropriate amount of food and fresh water for outside pets is also crucial for their survival in temperatures which are projected to be as low as 3 and 4 degrees at night. The wind chill temps will be well below zero.
Linda Cherry, co-founder of Lost But Loved Animal Rescue
Murray
