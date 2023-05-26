Thank you to the Ledger & Times for terrific news and notice given our community about the Rotary Amphitheater “Concerts in the Park” series. Tuesday evening’s concert was a big success in terms of the quality of the show, the size of the audience and the enthusiasm expressed by all.
We appreciate the publication of the ads, the articles, the Datebook notices and the coverage of the first concert. Thanks to everyone involved.
We are very excited about each of the remaining concerts. How fortunate we are to have a community band, thanks to the support of Murray State University and the dedication of music faculty. Playhouse in the Park’s history of accomplishments and longevity here is truly remarkable. The talent assembled for “Leading Ladies” promises to astound. “Little by Little” has gained a well-deserved following in our four-state area and that performance will furnish even more variety to the season.
As our theme states, “Let’s Go!” and leave our region wanting more. With your continued help, we’ll do that.
Roger Reichmuth, Rotary Sub-committee Chair for the Series
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
