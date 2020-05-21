I occasionally question my political acumen. I wonder if my own biases restrain me from seeing the big picture.
So, I think back to my college days and Dr. Gerald Fulkerson’s logic and rhetoric class, hoping I didn’t forget my able professor’s lecture on fallacious syllogisms or such. While preparing this opinion piece, for example, I was a bit syllogistically challenged when I learned of a new poll by a Washington-based consulting group.
The poll suggests that Americans are almost even as to who they trust to lead the country through the COVID-19 pandemic. Trump was ahead with 41 percent of respondents, whereas Joe Biden had 38 percent. The pollsters say the margin of error was 3.09 percent.
I say nonsense! On the one hand, I realize how much the left despises President Trump, yet on the other, it seems illogical how one could affirm that former Vice President Joe Biden could lead us. First, he isn’t leading us. He is a candidate for leadership who is campaigning from his basement. Second, he is incapable of clearly communicating a position – on anything. Let’s be honest without being cruel; Joe Biden is neurologically challenged. His ability to answer simple questions or share information in interviews or in public settings should trouble every Democrat.
Truthfully, I have come to distrust public polls. Most of the time, polls like these are developed only to manufacture political jargon which ends up mostly irrelevant.
It doesn’t change how much the left wants to dismantle President Trump, though. From the beginning, the Obama administration including the president and Vice President Biden were frantic over the prospect of Donald Trump’s presidency and the likes of General Michael Flynn as National Security Advisor.
The Obama-Biden administration soft coup and collusion narrative was quickly adopted by the mainstream news media, especially network newscasts on NBC and CNN to delegitimize President Trump.
Why did the media latch on to the manufactured story? It is perplexing. But once set in motion the news giants, already in a love affair with the Obama administration, naturally provided life support.
Until recently that false narrative was constantly repeated incessantly, drilling the same theme that President Trump was a subversive wishing to somehow ruin America. The tail began wagging the dog.
No wonder Joe Biden has 38 percent of the public on his side. If an honest main-stream media outlet investigated his dealings and his state of mind in an honest way there would be no question, Biden would not be the nominee and may already be in a federal prison. By the way, speaking of seeing it, Bernie Sander’s followers aren’t supporting Biden because they already realize he’s washed up. Say what you will about Bernie supporters; at least you know where they stand.
All media is biased. What they cover or not cover often reveals what that bias is. But when a media colludes and avoids reporting truth, that is an ethical issue. If I were writing the Broadway play of this saga, I would note (in Act 2) stage directions, “liberal media enters stage left and falls on their sword.” This would be an excellent time for a mea culpa and begin covering the news, not making the news. Oh media, oh media, where art thou?
I am not holding my breath, however. One of my favorites is Mollie Hemingway of The Federalist who recently wrote that the “media elites are dinosaurs who are completely unaware of the asteroid headed right for them. “…if reporters think they can continue to ignore the very real concerns about politicization of intelligence agencies under Obama, or gaslight Americans by claiming such spying and leaking is normal and even good, they should wake up.”
You already know that the stakes are higher than ever and as the pandemic now curdles around businesses who remain idle, massive layoffs and a Democratic-led U.S. House hell-bent on squashing a President, it’s no wonder why liberal media loyalists see Joe Biden with an angelic glow.
While a healthy fear of the virus is warranted, the real thing we should fear is the coup d’état formed within the bunkers of the White House and storytellers that gave up their ethics along the way.
Greg DeLancey is the 1st District chairman for the Republican Party of Kentucky. He may be reached at republican.chair@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.