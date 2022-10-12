Passing the buck

Dozing in my treestand one chilly morning, the sound of approaching deer accompanied by a series of pig-like grunts made me realize that a mature buck was trailing a doe, and both were headed right for me.
The doe weaved her way through the pines, testing the desire and stamina of the buck, and from the buck’s behavior you could tell he had enough. As the doe stood 15 yards from my tree, the buck collapsed on the forest floor below me, resting after who knows how long of a chase. It was an easy shot.
He was a nice 8-point, and there were many years when I would not have even considered passing him up. But I had a few does in the freezer already, and I also knew he had some growing to do. I didn’t even think about drawing my bow.
One way to increase the likelihood that you will see big bucks is passing on every small one. Research has shown that given enough time, even spike bucks have the potential to turn into giants. What they need is time, and although we can’t do much about collisions with cars or other mortality sources, we can do something while hunting. We can leave the safety on our rifles or not draw back our bows, and let the buck pass.
My first buck was a spike, and I killed many more small deer after that before I became more selective. I would not ask a new hunter of any age to pass on a buck. That first deer is an important milestone, every deer provides delicious meat and every deer is a trophy.
But many of us love the idea of outwitting big bucks, which except for the rut, or breeding season, seem untouchable. Even when we don’t ever get a shot at one, just seeing him out there, either in the flesh or on a trail camera, adds to the mystique and allure of such beasts.
My neighbor and I talk about the big bucks we saw on trail cameras and never saw again, and the ones that we glimpse from our stand — usually when they busted us moving. Occasionally, one ends up on our game pole or that of one of our other neighbors. We both know those big bucks are out there, in part, because neither of us will shoot a small buck, and we suspect some of our neighbors do the same.
You can see the results of such behavior in Pennsylvania’s deer herd. Growing up in the keystone state, I was like everyone else — we never thought of passing up a buck. Pennsylvania has had antler restrictions for more than 80 years, although until 20 years ago they were quite minimal, with bucks required to have spikes at least three inches in length. In 2002, a 3 points to an antler minimum restriction was put on all bucks harvested by hunters older than 16. Although many of the state’s hunters were upset by this limitation at the time, it worked.
Using harvest reports, deer check stations, and studies of radio-collared deer across the state, wildlife biologists found that yearling buck survival tripled from 20% per year to 64% per year. Adult buck survival also increased with the new regulations, and the age structure of harvested bucks shifted, from 80 percent yearling bucks and 20% adults to 55% yearlings and 45% adult bucks. All of these data mean that hunters now have the opportunity to harvest bigger bucks in Pennsylvania.
I am not advocating for more regulations, although they clearly work. What I am suggesting is that if you and your hunting partners, neighbors and everyone else you might know that hunts deer started to pass on bucks, we would all begin to see and harvest more big ones. It’s that simple.
My new, self-imposed rule is not to take a buck unless it is just as big as the biggest one that I have harvested in the past. I am willing to get my meat from does, which helps control the population better than bucks, something that is sorely needed in all white-tailed deer populations.
Every hunter gets to choose their own criteria for what a “shooter” buck means to them. What will you choose? For once, “passing the buck” is a good thing.
