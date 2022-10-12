Passing the buck

Small bucks like this one grow into big bucks if we just pass them up while hunting.

 Photo by John Hewlett

Dozing in my treestand one chilly morning, the sound of approaching deer accompanied by a series of pig-like grunts made me realize that a mature buck was trailing a doe, and both were headed right for me.

The doe weaved her way through the pines, testing the desire and stamina of the buck, and from the buck’s behavior you could tell he had enough. As the doe stood 15 yards from my tree, the buck collapsed on the forest floor below me, resting after who knows how long of a chase. It was an easy shot.

