Kentucky is home to more than 300,000 veterans. We in the legislature recognize that our great nation and commonwealth’s existence would be impossible without the sacrifices our veterans have made and continue to make every day. Too often, partisan politics divide our great country and while this may be a detriment in some cases, we should be thankful for our right to have thoughtful discussion with one another. One facet of America I believe we all can agree on is the perpetual importance of the United States veteran in our day-to-day lives.

Since the official signing of legislation by President Eisenhower in 1954 to make Nov. 11 a day to honor all veterans, our country has gone through dramatic changes. Our country has explored space, spread democratic ideals, combatted terror, and become the center of the world in technological and medicinal innovation. As ideas, politicians, and technologies come and go, one thing remains constant: the American veteran.