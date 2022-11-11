Kentucky is home to more than 300,000 veterans. We in the legislature recognize that our great nation and commonwealth’s existence would be impossible without the sacrifices our veterans have made and continue to make every day. Too often, partisan politics divide our great country and while this may be a detriment in some cases, we should be thankful for our right to have thoughtful discussion with one another. One facet of America I believe we all can agree on is the perpetual importance of the United States veteran in our day-to-day lives.
Since the official signing of legislation by President Eisenhower in 1954 to make Nov. 11 a day to honor all veterans, our country has gone through dramatic changes. Our country has explored space, spread democratic ideals, combatted terror, and become the center of the world in technological and medicinal innovation. As ideas, politicians, and technologies come and go, one thing remains constant: the American veteran.
Veterans Day recognizes all American veterans, living or deceased, who have served their country in peacetime or during war. But we also must recognize the role they play in our communities. Veterans are our family, our teachers, our law enforcement, and our role models. Serving in the military has equipped our veterans with a unique set of skills to tackle any problem facing our state.
Eighty-five countries around the world still require a form of military service for their citizens, including some world powers. United States soldiers need not be forced to serve their country, instead they voluntarily serve to protect our freedoms and advance our interests.
A call to serve can be temporary. For example, politicians are elected and reelected for designated terms. But with the United States veteran, their call to serve is a lifelong commitment. Not only has their commitment aided in the upholding of our God-given rights and liberties, but their service is a pillar of reverence for all those within their circle.
We must extend our gratitude to veterans for all they continue to do to keep our society functioning. When veterans make the transition out of the military and into civilian life, they may have to relocate with their family, search for new jobs, perhaps complete their education, and find medical providers. The stress accompanied by having served in the military is only compounded with the stress everyday Americans face, thus we must honor and safeguard the interests of our veterans.
As I was searching for Veterans Day information, I came across this prayer by Joanna Fuchs that was posted by Marquette University. I ask you all to recite it with me this Veterans Day.
Today we honor our veterans, worthy men and women who gave their best when they were called upon to serve and protect their country.
We pray that you will bless them for their unselfish service in the continual struggle to preserve our freedoms, our safety, and our country’s heritage, for all of us.
Bless them abundantly for the hardships they faced, for the sacrifices they made for their many different contributions to America’s victories over tyranny and oppression.
We respect them, we thank them, we honor them, we are proud of them. We pray that you will watch over these special people and bless them with peace and happiness.
On this Veteran’s Day, I ask you to not only thank a veteran for his or her service, but also thank them for their role in our society. And if you are a veteran, I would like to personally thank you for allowing me to serve you here in Frankfort. If you would like to reach out to me to discuss any issues, concerns, or perhaps to share yours or a loved one’s experience as a veteran, feel free to email me at MaryBeth.Imes@lrc.ky.gov.
Rep. Mary Beth Imes (R-Murray) represents Kentucky’s 5th House District.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.