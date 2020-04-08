I was curious who first said the phrase, “Necessity is the mother of invention.” I have heard it all of my life. We do know Plato said something like it in “The Republic,” roughly translated, “Our need will be the real creator.”
Our immediate need is immunity for the COVID-19 virus, even though it will take some time. For those with the virus, we need medicine; that is developing. In the absence of those, we need distance and a dose of confidence.
How could one have predicted the coronavirus? Or, a need for a specific vaccine to fight against it?
Before 9/11, most people never considered that jets could be used by terrorists as weapons designed to prove a religious ideology. Yet, we were horrified by the sting that took nearly 3,000 lives and injured nearly 6,000 in one jaw-dropping day.
Could it have been prevented? In the days following, protocols were developed to prevent bad actors from repeating the horrific acts. Even today, airport authorities screen passengers and X-ray carry-on luggage.
Events like 9/11 are unfortunate, but in the aftermath, ignoring the enemy and not attempting to eliminate it would have been the greater sin. So, President Trump’s words comparing COVID-19 to war seem more than appropriate. We fight it with everything we have, moment to moment. Medical staffs on the front lines, businesses closing doors to prevent gatherings, citizens staying home and apart. Momentary sacrifice.
President Trump, early on, placed travel restrictions on those arriving from China and later from Europe. Even though the left was critical, it was the prudent and logical thing to do.
Nevertheless, this ongoing war should be about America; leaders, like the president, allaying our fears and providing confidence in our struggle.
The White House Coronavirus Task Force remains in constant communication with world, federal, state and local officials. The public and media continue to be informed through press conferences and interviews.
As a result, Americans are approving of the president’s response efforts and approve of the president’s response to the coronavirus. The Gallup poll also showed an increase in the President’s approval rating among independents and Democrats. An ABC/WaPo poll showed 66% of people expressed confidence in the Federal Government’s ability to handle the outbreak. The Real Clear Politics Average of the president’s approval hit an all-time high.
This is not time for second guesses, but a time for action. So, a big thanks to Kentucky Senator and Leader Mitch McConnell for quickly bringing the Paycheck Protection Program included the CARES Act up for a vote.
As we move forward, I predict not only will we be more prepared for a pandemic, but President Trump’s warning about China’s efforts against America will be taken seriously by many Democrats, many of whom have vilified him over his trade sanctions. And now considering China’s lag time on reporting the seriousness of the virus, their apparent disinformation campaign and the obvious pressure against the World Health Organization to play it down, I sense big changes in international relations.
I am optimistic that good will come from all of this, though. Of course, we are saddened over the many deaths caused by the virus, but we will be more capable next time. Perhaps we will even be more spiritually aware. In a tweet a few days ago, Lee Strobel, the author of “The Case for Christ,” made a point that his local Walmart had sold out of Bibles.
I realize that infuriates some to mention this in context with a political commentary, but the real point is that often a crisis brings on a sense of soul searching and contemplation. And what’s so bad about that?
Yes, necessity is the mother of invention. We will overcome, and as a result be better as we move forward.
Greg DeLancey is the 1st District chairman for the Republican Party of Kentucky. He may be reached at republican.chair@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
