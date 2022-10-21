During the past few years, I have attempted to shine the light on the differences of this country’s political parties, specifically comparing Republicans and Democrats, and occasionally commenting about those who abstain from the “official parties,” labeled as Independent, Other, Libertarian, Green, Constitutionalist, Reform or Social Worker on state registration rolls. In recent years, I chronicled voter migration as reported from monthly registration numbers released from the Secretary of State office.
This isn’t just a trend-line on a chart, or the latest and greatest fad, Democratic voters are abandoning their political party in a major way. Many echo the line from President Ronald Reagan who in 1962 sent a letter to then Vice President Richard Nixon that included this phrase: “I didn’t leave the Democratic Party, the party left me.” The always articulate Reagan was adept at summing up situations in notable ways.
Clearly, there must be a logical reason why so many are changing their political affiliations. I say logical because it seems so basic to me.
Leaders like Tulsi Gabbard, former Congresswoman from Hawaii, recently announced she was leaving the Democratic Party. Her reason isn’t really surprising. “The Democratic Party that I joined doesn’t exist anymore,” she Tweeted. “Today’s Dem Party is under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly “wokeness.” If you can no longer stomach it, I invite you to join me.”
An “elitist cabal of warmongers?” What does she mean? In her video statement, Gabbard declares that Democrat leaders have gone too far “by racializing every issue, stoking anti-white racism” and “actively working to undermine our God-given freedoms enshrined in our Constitution.”
If you recall, Gabbard was a presidential contender in 2020, running as a Democrat. Her campaign never gained traction among Democrats. Even so, she endorsed President Biden following his nomination. But Gabbard, like so many Democrats across the nation, has lost faith in her party.
“The Democrats of today are hostile to people of faith and spirituality,” she said. “They demonize the police and protect criminals at the expense of law-abiding Americans. The Democrats of today believe in open borders and weaponize the national security state to go after political opponents. Above all else, the Democrats of today are dragging us ever closer to nuclear war.”
Even Phil Knight, cofounder of Nike, who supported Colin Kaepernick and his infamous stunt taking-a-knee during the National Anthem, is now declaring war on Oregon Democrats. Reportedly, the billionaire “switched allegiance” to the Republican gubernatorial candidate, saying he is “fed up with his state’s left-leaning policies.” (Oregonian and New York Post)
Besides the protests and mayhem in the city, Knight points to Portland’s drug and alcohol problem, one of the nation’s highest. The billionaire is hopeful a Republican governor can overturn a special referendum passed in 2020 that made all drug use – including methamphetamine, crack cocaine and heroin – legal. At the time, those promoting passage of the measure convinced voters that drug abuse should be treated as an addiction rather than criminal prosecution. Since then, however, less than 1% of users have gone to treatment and fatal overdoses are up.
There is definitely a shift happening across the U.S. An Associated Press story this past summer revealed that “tens of thousands of suburban swing voters who helped fuel the Democratic Party’s gains in recent years are becoming Republicans.” The shift includes more than a million voters across 43 states “in the period since President Joe Biden replaced former President Donald Trump.”
According to the report, changes are significant in the suburbs, “where well-educated swing voters who turned against Trump’s Republican Party appear to be swinging back.” This includes suburban counties from Denver to Atlanta and Pittsburgh to Cleveland.
In Kentucky, election officials report for the first time that Republicans now outpace the democrats by over 22,000 voters. This number continues to change in favor of the GOP.
Many are predicting a “red wave” as the mid-term votes are counted. When that occurs Republicans will have their hands full correcting the numerous missteps of the past two years.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
