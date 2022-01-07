People often get into trouble making predictions of their own prowess. When stakes are high, the consequences can be even greater when the promise fails.
You will recall in his second debate with President Trump, then-presidential candidate Joe Biden provided this prediction regarding COVID, “I will take care of this … I will end this … I will make sure we have a plan.” As of last summer, he said, “We’re going to get it under control, I promise you.”
“I will” and “going to” statements are part of our current despair. On the other hand, President Trump made statements that became actionable. Remember Warp Speed, for example, one of many things he initiated as COVID cases mounted near the end of his administration. Vaccines were born, as well as therapeutics.
I will be honest about my 2021 forecast. I predicted that President Joe Biden would not make it past the first year. His obvious cognitive impairment was concerning then and still is. Other commentators mentioned it during the presidential election cycle that ended in 2019. While not wishing any harm to our 79-year-old leader, I based my prediction based on the responsibilities of a sitting president, that they would be overwhelming for anyone displaying frequent communication deficits.
My prediction looks like the president is going to make the year, and does so at the expense of a botched year of self-induced crises, many caused by ill timing, miscommunication, failed policy, and overstimulating our economy. He continues to have one of the lowest approval ratings of any U.S. president in modern times, joined by his vice president who is in even worse public repute.
I am not sure I really knew how bad a Democratic-led Congress could be, but indeed they are consumed with power, plotting endlessly to crack Constitutional America. In addition to climate change and fueling world Communist and radical Muslim countries, they have continued to fixate on President Donald Trump. They have no plan as it relates to America’s dynamic future.
I was intrigued by a recent article published by VOX media, “22 things we think will happen in 2022.” Especially because of a follow-up article they published Dec. 31 about their 2021 predictions describing how many of them they got right.
So, I cherry picked some of the upcoming predictions in the article that I thought might be of interest for this week’s commentary. For the third year in a row, writers for Future Perfect conclude that it’s impossible to predict the future “without anticipating what comes next.” It is also worthy to note that their predictions are based on numerical probabilities, and they list them accordingly.
The first prediction, that many people already sense, is that “Democrats will lose their majorities” in the U.S. House and Senate. That has a ranking of 95% probability. The midterms in most U.S. elections indicate the party in power loses their majority. Based on polling, Democrats are upside down. “Generic ballot polling suggests Democrats losing the House popular vote, 48% to 52%. With the current razor-thin Democratic majority in both chambers of Congress, such a performance would translate to a near-certain Republican takeover.” Consider too, the large numbers of retiring Democrat congressmen in the U.S. House and Senate that may have seen the trend all along.
Another prediction the Future Perfect group suggests is that the “Supreme Court will overturn Roe v. Wade, although their statistics predict it at 65%. “My sense,” writes Dylan Matthews, “is that the other five Republican appointees genuinely believe Roe was wrongly decided and likely believe overturning it will be an admirable part of their legacy.” The result is that “2022 will see the emergence of a divide between red states where abortion is outright banned and blue ones where it is legally protected and funded.” As such, “States Rights!”
The other prediction I thought interesting is one that has Democrats frightened, especially considering Congress is predicted to return to a Republican majority. This one is scaled at 55%, suggesting that Stephen Breyer will retire from the Supreme Court. President Biden’s pick would likely be blocked by Sen. McConnell unless Justice Breyer steps down before midterms, amounting to a powder-keg moment for Breyer, who recently wrote a book, “The Authority of the Court and the Peril of Politics.” Perhaps it is poetic justice.
No doubt most Americans are disenfranchised by current leadership, frustrated over the country’s lack of direction, and looking for someone to right the ship. We better – the issues are accumulating, and the pressure is on. Americans deserve better.
The good news is we start another new year.
