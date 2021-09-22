We know we are in big trouble when President Biden refers to the Afghanistan debacle as an “extraordinary success.” Such a remark shows he is a simpleton completely untethered to reality. In addition, looking at his watch 13 times during the arrival ceremony for the bodies of the recently-killed service personnel shows he has no class. To review further details of this horrendous spectacle is more than I can bear at this time.
All this came as we approached last week’s 234th anniversary of the signing of the Constitution in Philadelphia on Sept. 17, 1787. We have betrayed our Founders by putting this incompetent man in the White House. President Kennedy was intelligent enough to comprehend the Bay of Pigs fiasco and man enough to take responsibility for it. Biden is neither. The media are saying our longest war is over. That is not true. It is not over. What has happened is that its venue has changed and we have retreated.
A Sept. 1 editorial the Wall Street Journal said, in part, “American Presidents must make hard decisions, and we’re inclined to support them when they do so overseas in the national interest. But President Biden’s defiant, accusatory defense on Tuesday of his Afghanistan withdrawal and its execution was so dishonest, and so lacking in self-reflection or accountability, that it was unworthy of the sacrifices Americans have made in that conflict. The charitable interpretation is that this is what Mr. Biden really believes about Afghanistan in particular, war in general, and how to defend the U.S. The uncharitable view is that he and his advisers have decided that the only way out of this debacle is to lie about it, blame everyone else, and claim that defeat is really a victory. Neither one is reassuring about Mr. Biden’s character, his judgment, or—most ominously — the long three-and-a-half years left in his Presidency.”
We must ask how we got ourselves into such a mess. The answer is we brought it on ourselves. The only candidate Biden could have beaten in 2020 was Trump, the first and hopefully the last president who tweeted himself out of office. Neither should ever have been elected, and neither would have been elected had the 12th Amendment not been added to the Constitution. Put another way, neither would have been elected if the Framers’ original intent had been followed.
In the original Constitution, the electoral college was a meaningful institution intended to recruit, review and elect only highly qualified candidates. The electors were to be chosen by the states, for that purpose only, based on their character and judgment. The candidate with the most votes would become president and the candidate who came in second would be vice-president. If this didn’t work, the House of Representatives would choose the president and the Senate the vice-president.
In 1800, Jefferson and Burr tied in the Electoral College and the House had to vote 34 times to elect Jefferson. This set off a frenzy to amend the Constitution and the result was the 12th Amendment. Textbooks praise it and see it as ratifying the development of the party system, but give no thought to its other consequences.
Now 220 years of history are available to examine to see how well it has worked. At least three points should be kept in mind: (1) some presidents probably would have been elected either way; and (2) the original system was changed before it really had time to prove itself; and (3) the president and vice-president likely would not be members of the same political party.
Regarding No. 3, one could reasonably argue the original arrangement would encourage dissent and create friction in the executive branch. On the other hand, one could also argue it would give the supporters of the losing presidential candidate (and current vice-president) needed and meaningful representation in the executive and legislative branches, thereby creating harmony. In 2020 about 155.5 million votes were cast for president, with Biden receiving 81+ million and Trump 74+ million, or 52 v. 48%. Trump voters are blocked out.
Critics may contend this is nothing but idle and useless speculation, and they may be right. But given our history and dire present, who can argue that the present system has always worked well? Yes, at times it has but now is not one of them. Our country faces serious existential threats and Joe Biden simply is not able to deal with them. Forty months remain in his term. He needs to go.
Winfield H. Rose taught political science at Murray State University for 39 years and is now retired. He is active in the Calloway County GOP, but speaks here as an individual and not as a representative of either of these organizations. He can be reached at winfieldrose@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
