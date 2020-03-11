We can get so immersed in current issues we do not realize they are simply the latest manifestation of old problems which the past has dealt with already. Such is the case with the “abuse of power” argument used by House Democrats against President Trump. With Presidents’ Day just passed, let’s take a look at this matter more closely.
In ancient times when kings and emperors ruled by decree, there was no such thing as abuse of power. When two women were arguing over possession of a baby and King Solomon ordered the baby split in half, that would have happened had not the real mother intervened.
Today we have a written constitution which defines and limits the powers of our government. That is a “great leap forward” but problems remain because no such document can anticipate and deal with every possible situation the future might bring. Our Framers relied on Locke, Montesquieu, Blackstone and others for guidance, and on Locke especially regarding abuse of power.
Writing in the late 17th century, Locke dealt with the issue in chapter xiv of his Second Treatise, “Of Prerogative.” The question was, in essence, “How far may the executive go and not abuse his power?”
In those days, Parliament seldom met. If a crisis arose and the king called it into session, three months were required for the word to spread throughout England and then for MP’s to travel to London. In the meantime, all could be lost for lack of effective response.
Locke gave the king power to respond immediately, without consulting Parliament, (1) according to written law if it existed, (2) if existing law were silent, or (3) even contrary to existing law if necessary. In all such cases, and particularly the latter two, the king had the burden of proving his actions were “necessary and proper” for the preservation of the realm and its people.
In chapter xiv, paragraphs 160 and 161, he says, “This power to act according to discretion, for the publick good, even without the prescription of the Law, and sometimes even against it, is that which is called Prerogative. . . . if there comes to be a question between the Executive Power and the People, about a thing claimed as a Prerogative; the tendency of the exercise of such Prerogative to the good or hurt of the People, will easily decide that Question.”
I am not saying all our Framers and subsequent presidents were deep Lockean scholars but I am saying they were familiar with these ideas. Thus, when Washington thought it essential the United States not enter the war between Britain and France in the 1790’s, he used his prerogative to make sure it did not. Likewise, when the opportunity to purchase Louisiana arose, Jefferson first thought a constitutional amendment was necessary. Realizing Napoleon might change his mind before that could happen, Jefferson instead submitted a treaty to the Senate.
When Virginia seceded from the Union in the spring of 1861 and the fate of Maryland was in doubt, what was Lincoln supposed to do? Sit idly by in the White House, as had his immediate incompetent and ineffective predecessors, and allow the District of Columbia and thereby the United States Government itself to fall to the Confederacy? Or was he to use his prerogative powers to suspend habeas corpus, call up troops and blockade southern ports to make sure that did not happen? He then called Congress into special session July 4 and Congress promptly affirmed what he had done, thereby following Locke. Neither Washington, Jefferson nor Lincoln abused their power in these instances.
Two other presidents have refined this argument and many others have used it. Jackson considered himself to be the tribune of the people, meaning the president is the one officer elected by all the people and thereby the one and only representative of all the people. This gave him power above all others. If he exercised prerogative power and was subsequently reelected, the people had thereby sanctioned what he did.
For years, the conventional view was that presidents could do only what the Constitution and laws authorized, but Theodore Roosevelt thought he could do anything they did not prohibit as long as it was for the long-term public good. President Taft gave this idea the name “undefined residuum of power” and argued against it. Perhaps that is why there is no memorial to him in Washington, D.C.
Winfield H. Rose taught political science at Murray State University for 39 years and is now retired. He is active in the Calloway County GOP, but speaks here as an individual and not as a representative of either of these organizations.
