Now that the fastest two minutes in sports is over, Kentuckians are lining up at the polls for Primary elections, nominating candidates from their political party to face off in November. But something is different about the primary this year especially in far western portion of the Commonwealth, the eight counties west of Kentucky Lake known as the Purchase.
The Louisville Courier-Journal published an opinion editorial saying this May primary election will be historic for the state’s Purchase Region, once called “the rock of Gibraltar” for the Kentucky Democrat Party. “For the first time ever,” the columnist writes, “not a single Democrat is running for the state legislature from the Jackson Purchase, once Kentucky’s most devoutly Democratic district.” Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Marshall and McCracken counties.
While registration numbers have changed, many Democrats have skirted around their pledge and voted for Republicans for years. But the eight counties of the Purchase included in the 1st Congressional District has evolved. Just prior to reorganizing counties in the district, registrations revealed Republicans had a slight edge over Democrats. However, after the decennial census, lines were redrawn and a liberal field of bureaucrats around Franklin County (which includes the state capitol) were added to the First District. That effectively changed numbers and now there are about 7,800 more Democrats than Republicans.
Still, Kentucky counties are filled with Republican Judge Executives, magistrates, etc., unlike the recent past, and, with a few exceptions, Republican State House and Senate members are now the norm. If that isn’t an indicator of what voters are thinking, nothing is!
If that’s not enough, consider the trend happening in Northern Kentucky. Link-NKY, a news outlet out of Covington, Kentucky, published a story asking, “Why do so few Democrats represent Northern Kentucky?” and noted there are only two Democrat legislators in the region and “there also aren’t that many across the state of Kentucky.”
Why is this happening? To which I ask, ‘Isn’t it obvious?’ Simply put, Democrats are out of step with Kentucky voters. Whether it’s inflation, taxes, the border, or now the false narrative on abortion, liberal leaders are being rejected.
As May Primary voters go to the polls, Republicans see the demagoguery shown by Democrats over things like the leaked draft of the Supreme Court’s decision that essentially reverses Roe vs. Wade on Constitutional grounds and turns authority back to state lawmakers to allow or disallow abortion.
Did leaders of the Democrat Party calculate this would help them improve their image? Jonathan Turley, Constitutional legal analyst for Fox News, said the leak of the high court draft ruling was intended “to produce a political response,” and “shattered the tradition of the court,” regarding leaks.
Now that the revelation appears to be the most likely outcome, agitators seem to have a limited argument other than blowing up the Constitution and beating a drum for the U.S. Senate to rebalance the Supremes with some additional Justices to pad their sway. Despite that, rabble-rousers have made their way to the homes of some Justices with hopes of intimidating them into changing their ruling.
Nonetheless, whether it’s Nancy Pelosi or the likes of Adam Schiff, the “Squad” or Chuck Schumer, voters see through their message of resistance and their continued use normative language that is obviously false. President Biden’s recent comment, “This MAGA crowd is really the most extreme political organization that’s existed in American history, in recent American history,” is one example. The Federalist equated this as the President’s “deplorable” moment, referring to Hillary Clinton who used the term to describe Trump supporters: “Biden’s characterization of the more than 74 million Americans who voted for Trump as the ‘most extreme political organization’ in U.S. history, even ‘recent’ history, would usurp Antifa or the Ku Klux Klan, which is still active today.”
Just one more example of why Americans are shying away from Democrats and turning their attention to candidates who embrace the Constitution.
As mid-term voting in November becomes locked in by Primary elections, many predict sweeping changes will emerge nationwide in Congress in the fall. I am one who thinks the writing is on the wall.
What else could Democrats do?
