Kentucky is home to a plentiful array of diverse natural resources that rival any other state in the country. Kentucky boasts 1,100 commercially navigable miles of rivers, which is second only to Alaska. With 12.7 million acres of commercial forest land and being amongst the five largest coal producers, our land and rivers are vital to our economy. With all Kentucky has to offer, from our waterways, forests, coal, mountains, farmlands, game, fish, and much more, we must be careful to ensure our resources are used and cared for appropriately. With this week’s legislative update, I want to share with you all the legislation we passed earlier this year to protect our natural resources and allow Kentucky energy to thrive.

Modernizing water waste disposal protocols, Rep. Chris Freeland - HB 160 creates a collaborative agreement between industry stakeholders and the Kentucky Energy Cabinet. HB 160 also addresses the planning process for building the water waste disposal system used in waste water treatment facilities.