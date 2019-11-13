Kentuckians cannot afford to ignore this cautionary tale.
On Tuesday, Nov. 7, 1899, Kentuckians headed to the polls to choose their 33rd governor. Because the incumbent, a Republican, was term-limited, the contest came down to two powerful, divisive figures: William S. Taylor, a Republican and sitting attorney general, and William Goebel, a Democratic state senator.
It was an ugly election. When the votes were counted, the Republican won by a razor-thin margin of a little more than 2,000 ballots. Taylor was sworn in. But Goebel cried foul and demanded an investigation.
The dispute wound up with the group Republicans feared most: The Board of Election Commissioners that Goebel established as state senator. According to Edward Foley’s book, Ballot Battles, a “Republican force” of 500 armed “mountain men” showed up in Frankfort. But the board shocked everyone when its “Democratic” members decided to approve of Republican Taylor’s victory. The final vote tally: Taylor had 193,714 votes, while Goebel got 191,331. The difference: 2,383 ballots.
A month later, Taylor was sworn in. “THE NEW GOVERNOR SWORN IN,” The Courier-Journal’s front page screamed on its Dec. 13, 1899 front page. “William S. Taylor Inaugurated in Frankfort as Governor of Kentucky.”
But Taylor’s term wouldn’t last long.
The Democratically controlled state legislature, which had the ultimate power in deciding the election, launched its own investigation. They appointed a committee to head the inquiry, its members supposedly selected at random. But the composition of the committee was shady, to say the least: Ten Democrats and only one Republican.
But, on Jan. 30, 1900, before the committee made its decision, Goebel was shot while walking on the Capital grounds.
What happened left Goebel mortally wounded and Kentucky on the verge of a civil war. He remains the only governor assassinated during a contested election in American history.
Earlier, the 1876 Presidential election was full of allegations of fraud and voter intimidation. Democrat Samuel Tilden had won the popular vote and at first looked to have won the electoral vote, but various electoral districts across the South had questionable results. It seemed that Tilden’s party, the Democrats, may have used voter intimidation and violence across the states, and that Republicans in retaliation threw out thousands of votes, giving Republican Rutherford Hayes the edge.
To resolve the chaos, an Electoral Committee was appointed; but back-room politicking meant it was overrun by Republicans, who duly voted Hayes in. He was referred to as “His Fraudulency” by many for the rest of his tenure.
Nearly 120 years after Kentucky’s corrupt governor’s election, the Bluegrass state now faces the potential of its second-ever contested race for its governorship. Bevin has requested a recanvass of the votes of each voting machine Thursday, Nov. 14. Since 2011, the Kentucky Secretary of State’s Office has been requested to recanvass 23 times. These recanvass results did not change the outcome in any contest.
On election night, after trailing by more than 5,000 votes, Gov. Matt Bevin refused to concede, citing unspecified “irregularities.”
But to their credit, the Republican leadership in the Kentucky House and Senate are distancing themselves from this potential power play by Bevin right out of the playbooks of Wisconsin, North Carolina and Michigan, where the legislatures have ignored the will of the people in elections and referenda.
University of Kentucky election law professor Joshua Douglas said Matt Bevin has the right to request a recanvass and that it makes sense since the outcome was close. But, “to throw around allegations of election irregularities without any proof at all is just really dangerous.” Douglas said Bevin should “put up or shut up”.
Bevin’s bogus election claims are:
1) Illegal counting of absentee ballots
2) People were turned away at the polls
3) Voting machines were not working in Jefferson County
4) Bevin compares our election to the faulty 2018 election in North Carolina
There is NO empirical evidence to show that any of these accusations are real.
Nobody likes a sore loser! Fake news, Matt!
Bevin’s is not known for his truthfulness: A teacher sick-out caused child molestation, gambling caused suicides in casinos and a pension is NOT a promise.
Mr. Bevin, “Put up or shut up!”
Marshall Ward is a Murray resident who is a member of the Democratic Party. He may be reached at josephmarshallward@gmail.com.
