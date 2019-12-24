In July 2017, Donald Trump met privately with Vladimir Putin at the Group of 20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. After that meeting, Mr. Trump became insistent that Ukraine, one of our allies, worked to defeat him in the 2016 election. His answer was always, “Putin told me.”
In July 2018 in Helsinki, Finland, after a private meeting with Putin, Trump exclaims, “I have President Putin; he just said it’s not Russia … I don’t see why it would be.” Our intelligence officials were stunned that Trump would publicly side with Putin over his own advisors.
These false claims that Ukraine sought to interfere in our election and NOT Russia was taken directly from the Russian playbook. One early version was promoted by now imprisoned Paul Manafort, then Trump’s mystery campaign manager, who claimed that the Ukrainians hacked the Democratic National Committee instead of the Russians.
Ask yourself who benefits from this blatant lie?
Once this narrative took hold, allies like Sean Hannity and Breitbart News chirped at every turn the Putin-generated line that “Ukrainians were the culprit instead the of the Russians.” Then the mainstream press began to question the National Security report that the Russians had an all-out effort to promote Trump and trash Hillary Clinton.
Trump repeatedly told Russian officials he wasn’t concerned about Moscow’s interference in U.S. elections. Do you remember the photo in the Oval Office of high-ranking Russian officials gathered around, the Russian press taking photos, and NO American official present?
In the run-up to impeachment after the “quid pro quo” phone call to Ukraine’s new President Zelensky in 2019, Republican lawmakers such as Mitch McConnell, Rand Paul, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, John Kennedy of Louisiana, and Ted Cruz of Texas have echoed the “Ukrainians did it” theory. It makes me wonder what the Russians have on these senators. Could it be laundered money distributed to their re-election campaigns by Russian operatives?
Recently, Rudy Guiliani, who is Trump’s personal attorney, watched as his two associates, Igor Fruman and Lev Parnas, were indicted for allegedly funneling money to candidates in U.S. elections. Rudy is still ferrying information to the Ukraine to find political dirt on the Biden family, which is a piece of the puzzle on why Trump has been impeached. Corruption is everywhere you look!
Trump and his cronies are now using another Putin-generated argument that “Democrats are impeaching Trump to make up for loss in 2016.” That is directly from Putin’s recent interview on Russian State TV.
President Putin’s propaganda people are enjoying continued divisions in the U.S., and how it hurts Ukraine while they wait to take it over like Crimea.
Putin has expressed delight with the Trumplican’s crusade to “whitewash” Russia’s interference in U.S. elections. Putin adds, “Thank god, no one is accusing us of interfering in the U.S. elections anymore. They are accusing Ukraine.”
The Russian state-controlled media is calling Trump the GOP’s “Dear Leader,” emulating the title of Kim Jong-un, Trump’s buddy in North Korea.
Recently, Russian Foreign minister Sergey Lavrov returned to Russia after an Oval office meeting with Donald Trump. A picture of the two next to the Resolute desk circulated worldwide. This spectacle was aired by a Russian TV channel entitled “Puppet Master and Agent – how to understand Lavrov’s meeting with Trump.” This is showing contempt for Ukraine and President Zelensky.
The Russians are saying that most Trumplicans believe that Ukraine interfered in U.S. elections just like Putin says.
The absurdity of these claims shows Republican hypocrisy on full display. Trumplicans are now in the Putin camp, according to Fox News talking heads.
But the Kremlin has always argued that democracy is a sham and the West has NO morals and principles. This will showcase Trumplicans hypocrisy as Exhibit A.
In a recent interview, the director of a Russian think tank said, “the U.S. is the enemy. It is our enemy. It is a hostile state that aims to destroy our country … we are at war!”
Hence, in siding with the enemy, every member of Team Trump is complicit of treading into aiding the enemy or treason territory – that includes our own Moscow Mitch and Russo Rand, who have both pledged fealty to Donald Trump.
Democrats, pray for Putin’s patsies!
Marshall Ward is a Murray resident who is a member of the Democratic Party. He may be reached at josephmarshallward@gmail.com.
