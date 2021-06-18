Jigsaw puzzle sales took off during the pandemic as millions of Americans worked from home during the pandemic. Ravensburger North America, a giant in the puzzle industry, reported increases of over 70% according to a recent Wall Street Journal report. “As vaccinations pick up and people start going out more, will the puzzle trend continue?” Good question!
It’s not surprising that most people throughout the country had issues dealing with the shutdown. But, a Pew Research Center survey in March 2021 revealed that some improved, in many cases describing a slower pace of life, new hobbies, more time to get things done around the house or the freedom to simply relax in ways that were not possible in the pre-pandemic era.”
Typically, while national tragedies often rebound with what may be labeled patriotic fervor, a glut of social issues on top of the pandemic frustrated Americans. But, as the COVID-fog burns off, the tentacles of a devious left are steadily being revealed. Like a puzzle, as more pieces are joined together, you begin to see the intended picture.
As Vice President Kamala Harris avoids the border but seeks the origins of Central America’s onslaught of immigrants, we can all witness the cabal of Democratic shenanigans right before our eyes. The enforcement of the border and the construction of the wall was working under President Trump, and while well-documented, the media and leftists harped on infringing humanity. The gangs, illegal drug cartels and sex traffickers were finding it harder and harder to get across.
The faux pas from the Biden campaign signaled an open border was coming, an obvious disregard for the rule of law. Now there is a clear crisis in full view; the jigsaw pieces fit an intentional Democratic narrative to un-Trump everything. As I have said before, you may have disliked his personality, but his accomplishments are many, including the security of the Mexican border. This is not the only reversal from our current president that will create negative consequences; there are many.
For example, according to the Washington Free Beacon, “The Biden administration is prepared to lift sanctions on the Iranian regime’s primary vehicles for terrorism financing, according to the ranking Republican on the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs, which is investigating Treasury Department efforts to waive these crippling measures. This would undo the tough sanctions President Trump placed on Iran because of their continual effort to take-over the Mid-East, specifically Israel. Like opening our southern border, it is likely this terrorist nation will return to their old ways and sense no consequences for their warring past.
Another puzzle piece, critical race theory, has sprung into view. Its roots go back to Marxists, while the curriculum has been around for about 30 years. Democrats have seemed to suddenly latch-on in our “woke world.” According to a 2021 Encyclopedia Britannica piece, “critical race theorists hold that the law and legal institutions in the United States are inherently racist insofar as they function to create and maintain social, economic, and political inequalities between whites and nonwhites, especially African Americans.”
Christopher F. Rufo, founder and director of Battlefront, a public policy research center, a graduate of Georgetown University, and a former Lincoln Fellow included this statement in an online article of reasons to oppose critical race theory. “Americans across the political spectrum have failed to separate the premise of critical race theory from its conclusion. Its premise — that American history includes slavery and other injustices, and that we should examine and learn from that history — is undeniable. But its revolutionary conclusion — that America was founded on and defined by racism and that our founding principles, our Constitution, and our way of life should be overthrown — does not rightly, much less necessarily, follow.” A profound statement of clarity.
As a final note, the roots of nonsense seem to be everywhere. Violence in major Democrat-run cities has been well-documented and violent crimes have increased exponentially. You see defunding police departments and learn that law enforcement officers are either retiring or quitting their positions in droves. Not to mention, witnessing Democrat leaders turning a blind eye toward rioters destroying inner cities.
As the COVID days wane, these orchestrated attempts are more vivid than ever. The puzzle can be seen for what it is, and the picture isn’t good for democracy. Will the trend continue?
Greg DeLancey is the 1st District chairman for the Republican Party of Kentucky. He may be reached at republican.chair@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.