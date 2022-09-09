It’s not just one thing. Not a Herman Melville, “there she blows,” moment. But looking across the sea of news, a tempest churns within an ocean of opinions two months before voters’ intentions are revealed mid-presidential term. Polling seems to suggest races are tightening, yet I remain confident that most Americans sense that domestic problems are being self-inflicted by Democratic leaders.
While no election should be taken for granted, I believe voters see through the Left’s rhetoric and the dirty tricks of late; attempting to nullify former President Trump, baiting voters with loan forgiveness, suddenly now becoming verbally tough on crime (as as if the last 19 months of “defund the police” never existed), a deliberate war on oil, coal and natural gas that has fueled inflation, and continually turning a blind eye on the Mexican border where drugs and human trafficking are rampant. These issues are serious and have set-back America years.
Over the past few days, I’ve collected a set of headlines, in no particular order, that struck me as having some cultural and political significance in this churning sea. I hope we can take note.
Especially this first one an international story that should encourage conservatives. The Washington Examiner reports that Chilean voters soundly rejected a far-left constitution, whichstunned the Left. “The proposed constitution… would have been one of the longest ever,” including “100 fundamental rights across 170 pages and 388 articles.”
“Among them were “neurodiversity,” “adequate, healthy, sufficient, nutritionally complete and culturally relevant food,” sex education, abortion, physical activity, “safe and violence-free environments,” universal healthcare, free time, an unfettered right for trade unions to strike, and the right for Chileans to develop their “personality, identity and life projects.” Good for the Chileans!
Illinois seems on track to be another California. Democratic supermajorities in their state Senate and House are urging voters to consider an amendment that reads in part, “employees shall have the fundamental right to organize and bargain collectively through representatives of their own choosing for the purpose of negotiating wages, hours and working conditions, and to protect their economic welfare and safety at work.” A Wall Street Journal’s editorial cautions, “if you think teachers unions are powerful now, wait until this passes.” Essentially, the amendment would prevents future elected legislative members from passing any legislation that would interfere with bargaining groups. So much for the people.
In California meanwhile, fast food workers will start making $22 per hour in 2023. Governor Newsom signed a newly passed bill known as the FAST Recovery ACT setting minimum wages for the entire industry. Maybe the industry survives with franchises like McDonald’s and In and Out Burger but look for an increased move to automate food preparation, eliminating as many employees as possible.
From California’s southern border to Texas, where many migrants are reportedly in legal limbo because U.S. officials have failed to file proper court documents. The results? Migrants have no immigration case and cannot file for asylum, the usual first step. Their brief first hearing typically ends with a judge setting a second hearing weeks or months later, giving migrants time to find a lawyer.
Roughly 47,000 of the nearly 284,500 cases completed in U.S. immigration courts between the start of the federal fiscal year in October and June were dismissed because a document known as a Notice-To-Appear, or an NTA, wasn’t filed. (Wall Street Journal)
If you are convinced that President Biden isn’t responsible for high gas prices, then consider his continual and intentional effort to prevent fossil fuel production. Leases of Oil and gas drilling offshore and on federal land are lower than any other administration in our oil production history. “No other president since Richard Nixon in 1969-70 leased out fewer than 4.4 million acres at this stage in his first term.” Biden has leased just over 126,000 acres. (Wall Street Journal)
Perhaps President Biden is counting zeroes. His plan to cancel student debt or reduce payments for Americans with education loans is now estimated to cost as much as $1 trillion. That’s 1,000,000,000,000. How is that for debt reduction and inflation?
It’s obvious the decisions from the Whitehouse are coming from some room other than the Oval Office. American voters know it and polls continue to show the President’s approval ratings are under water.
