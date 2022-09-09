It’s not just one thing. Not a Herman Melville, “there she blows,” moment. But looking across the sea of news, a tempest churns within an ocean of opinions two months before voters’ intentions are revealed mid-presidential term. Polling seems to suggest races are tightening, yet I remain confident that most Americans sense that domestic problems are being self-inflicted by Democratic leaders.  

While no election should be taken for granted, I believe voters see through the Left’s rhetoric and the dirty tricks of late; attempting to nullify former President Trump, baiting voters with loan forgiveness, suddenly now becoming verbally tough on crime (as as if the last 19 months of “defund the police” never existed), a deliberate war on oil, coal and natural gas that has fueled inflation, and continually turning a blind eye on the Mexican border where drugs and human trafficking are rampant. These issues are serious and have set-back America years.