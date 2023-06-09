Editor’s note: A version of this column appeared in a previous edition of the Murray Ledger & Times.

On Tuesday, we observed the 79th anniversary of D-Day, the beginning of Operation Overlord, in which the armies of the United States, Great Britain and Canada landed on the beaches of Normandy and began to free Europe from Nazi tyranny. It was a long, difficult, painful and very costly effort, but we know it happened and we know it succeeded.  