Sept. 2, 2020, marks the 75th anniversary of the surrender of Japan and the end of World War II. We often think of the war’s beginning as Dec. 7, 1941, when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor or, perhaps, Sept. 1, 1939, when Germany invaded Poland. The most accurate beginning date is Sept. 18, 1931, when Japan invaded Manchuria.
Hindsight remains better than foresight, and mistakes will be made in any great endeavor. So it was with World War II. We are fortunate that the mistakes made by the Axis Powers were worse and more costly than those made by the Allies. The early years of the war went well for the Axis and they deluded themselves into thinking they could not lose.
The early years of the war went badly for the Allies. This was an ironic blessing because it taught the Allies they could lose and would lose if they did not fight total war all the way to total victory. There were no short cuts.
After their early successes, the Axis made two colossal blunders, both in 1941. The first was the German invasion of the Soviet Union in June, and the second was the Japanese attack on Hawaii in December. With hindsight, we can see that, from then on, it was only a matter of time, but it was not apparent then.
The use of two atomic bombs by the United States in August 1945 has been debated ever since and the presentation by Hawkins Teague of Murray State University Japanese professor Yoko Hatakeyama’s memories and views in the Aug. 10 edition of this newspaper is timely but missing two key ingredients: (1) Japan’s extreme racism toward non-Japanese peoples and (2) the Japanese code of military honor.
According to The History Place website, “In December of 1937, the Japanese … marched into China’s capital city of Nanking and proceeded to murder 300,000 out of 600,000 civilians and soldiers in the city. The six weeks of carnage would become known as the Rape of Nanking and represented the single worst atrocity during the World War II era in either the European or Pacific theaters of war.” (https://www.historyplace.com/worldhistory/genocide/nanking.htm) Please consult the website for further details; they are too awful to repeat here. Suffice it to say they included inhumane brutality of unimaginable proportions. This happened not only in China but in other places Japan conquered; recall the Bataan Death March in the Philippines. As these places were later liberated by American forces, news of these atrocities spread and merciful sentiments toward the Japanese did not result. One could say they sowed the wind and reaped the whirlwind.
Under the Japanese code of military honor, “… surrender was an unthinkable act of cowardice and the ultimate violation of the rigid code … drilled into them from childhood onward. Thus they looked upon … POWs with utter contempt, viewing them as less than human, unworthy of life.” (Ibid.) This explains why the Japanese fought virtually to the last man at Iwo Jima and Okinawa in the spring of 1945 and explains why they did not surrender immediately after the first bomb fell on Aug. 6. It also explains why they took six days to surrender after the second bomb fell on Aug. 9.
Put yourself in President Truman’s shoes. By July 1945, he knew about the bomb and he knew it worked. It was likely that, without the bomb, the Japanese would not surrender unless their homeland was invaded and utterly destroyed, an undertaking which could last into 1947 and beyond and result in one million American casualties plus that many or more Japanese casualties. He also knew that Stalin promised President Roosevelt at Yalta the Soviet Union would enter the war three months after V-E Day. That was Aug. 8, which obviously fell between Aug. 6 and 9. Truman did not know if Stalin would keep his word or, if he did, how meaningful it would be.
So, what was Mr. Truman to do? For him, having a weapon whose use might avert this horrible carnage but would itself cost the lives of thousands, and not use it, was not an option. He had to choose between a smaller number of the enemy rather than a larger number of the enemy and unknown thousands (hundreds of thousands?) of his own people.
He made the correct decision. It was an easy decision to make, but that does not mean he enjoyed it or that he was a racist monster for doing so. The feisty little man from Independence knew who he was, what he was and what his responsibilities were. He was president of the United States and it was his responsibility to end the war as quickly as possible with the least cost in American lives and injuries as possible. It was quite simple, as a matter of fact, for Mr. Truman and he did not worry about what the “international community” or anyone else thought about it. Neither did he apologize to anyone.
I have mentioned previously that I had an uncle who served four years in the Navy during the war. I loved him as much as I loved my parents. He was on the deck of the U.S.S. Perkins in Tokyo Bay on V-J Day and watched the ceremony from a distance. I cannot count the times I heard him say he got to live out his life because of Truman’s decision to drop the bombs. There was no doubt about it in his mind. Thousands more thought the same. As soon as the war in Europe ended, the process of moving troops to the Pacific began in preparation for Operation Downfall to begin Nov. 1, 1945. It would have been a bloodbath.
The war was terribly costly. One can only estimate how many died worldwide, perhaps as many as 75 million. The Soviet Union lost the most at about 20 million. The United States had 16,353,659 in uniform, 292,131 battle deaths, 670,846 wounds not mortal, and 1,078,162 total casualties.
American POWs captured by the Japanese numbered 33,021; of these 12,526 or 37.9% died in captivity. American POW’s captured by the Germans numbered 96,614 and 1121 or 1.2% died in captivity.
Bringing the memories closer to home, according to a list compiled by Ernie Bailey, 51 young men from the campus of Murray State College perished in the war, 16 of whom were from out of state. Fifteen died stateside, 20 in Europe, 16 in the Pacific and two of those in Japanese POW camps. An “Extra” edition of the Murray Ledger & Times dated May 5, 1945, gave an incomplete list of Calloway County casualties as follows: 57 killed in action; 12 missing in action; and 18 prisoners of war. These are numbers; no one knows how many lived with painful disabilities, aching consciences over things done and not done, survivors’ guilt, warped personalities, post-traumatic stress syndrome and nightmares for many years. Add to these the thousands upon thousands of Gold Star families left back home and all the empty seats around the family table at Thanksgiving and Christmas. Grief can be very bitter.
After a shaky start, victory for the Allies, under the leadership of the United States, became more certain with every passing day. Politics focused on winning the war, not winning elections. It was indeed our finest hour. The spirit of unity and cooperation within and between the Allied powers has not existed before or since. It was, in Gen. Douglas MacArthur’s words, a holy mission, and it was completed successfully.
Important lessons from World War I were learned: (1) isolationism and appeasement do not work; (2) a vengeful and exploitative “peace” settlement does not work; (3) the Japanese Emperor was not forced to abdicate after World War II as the German Kaiser had been after World War I; therefore no power vacuum was created in Japan and Japan’s humiliation was not exacerbated unnecessarily, as had been the case in Germany after World War I; (4) the defeated Axis countries were occupied and governed by the Allied powers for the first five years after the war, thereby maintaining tight control over them and firmly establishing democratic institutions in them; (5) the United States was the only country with the means to feed and rehabilitate the defeated powers and did so with the Marshall Plan and other means; and (6) the United States joined and supported the new United Nations.
Time marches on and those few members of the “Greatest Generation” who are still with us will soon join the “Bivouac of the Dead.” Their “Light Brigade” will have charged and they will be buried “In Flanders Field.” “Pericles’ Funeral Oration” will be their eulogy. May they rest in peace. They surely deserve it. Was the sacrifice worth the cost? The veterans who saw firsthand the tyranny they defeated certainly thought so.
Winfield H. Rose taught political science at Murray State University for 39 years and is now retired. He is active in the Calloway County GOP, but speaks here as an individual and not as a representative of either of these organizations.
