Christmas activities, the impeachment circus in Washington and other events have crowded out remembering the 75th anniversary of the beginning of the Battle of the Bulge on Dec. 16, 1944, and the 78th anniversary of our entry into World War II on December 7, 1941. It is sad but true that, as time passes, events recede further into the past and become easy to forget. That’s what statues, monuments and memorial services are designed to prevent.
Such was the case last week in the small Belgian town of Bastogne when people gathered in the cold to mark the day when, 75 years ago, Nazi Germany launched its last major offensive against the Allies by charging through the Ardennes Forest with a massive surprise attack. The Germans had some initial success but, in the end, the effort was futile. More than 19,000 young American soldiers died. Many of them are buried in the American Cemetery in Luxembourg.
One of my high school history teachers survived the Battle of the Bulge. It was the event that defined his life. His students knew that, if they were not prepared for class, they could ask him a question about the battle and they were thereby entertained for the rest of the period.
Imagine receiving that much-dreaded telegram on Christmas Eve telling you that you would never again spend Christmas with the love of your life. During my long and blessed career in the classroom, I had many interesting students. One was a lady in her early 70s who had experienced exactly that. To add insult to injury, Dec. 24, 1944, was their first anniversary. War can create much sorrow.
This was not the first time the Germans had launched a surprise attack through the Ardennes. They had done the same thing in the spring of 1940 when they invaded Holland, Luxembourg, Belgium and France. The French thought the Maginot Line and the Ardennes Forest would protect them. They were sadly mistaken. The Germans simply went around the line and through the forest.
The Allied D-Day landings in June had been successful. They had liberated Paris in August and continued eastward to the western border of the Reich. In December, they were exhausted and the weather was terrible. It was time for a Christmas break and they relaxed. They did not discover the massive German preparations for the attack because they did not look for them. It was a terrible and very costly mistake.
When all the commotion began on the morning of December 16, it was not because Santa had miscalculated his D-Day (delivery day). It was because Hitler was up to his old tricks. A massive surprise attack was standard Hitler. It had been his modus operandi when he invaded Poland in September 1939, western Europe in April 1940 and Russia in June 1941. The Allies paid dearly for their lack of foresight and vigilance.
A critic could say the fault lay primarily with President Roosevelt, General Marshall and General Eisenhower. I am not going to do that. Such critics would have the advantage of hindsight. It is easy to look back and say what someone else should have done, but predicting the future is another matter. All three were good but fallible men doing their best. By the grace of God and their own hard work, ingenuity and resolve, the Allies were able to recover and go forward to victory. Their ultimate triumph was delayed but not prevented.
Meanwhile, Hitler had sealed his own doom. The entire operation had been a giant gamble which he lost. He had moved thousands of troops from the eastern front to the western, thereby giving the Red Army the opportunity to roll westward into eastern Germany which they did with a fury. Hitler, however, taught us a very valuable lesson: never underestimate a determined foe. We must remember that today.
To honor all those who never had another merry Christmas, I borrow some lines from the English poet Laurence Binyon’s “For the Fallen.”
They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old:
Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn.
At the going down of the sun and in the morning
We will remember them.
They mingle not with their laughing comrades again;
They sit no more at familiar tables of home;
They have no lot in our labour of the day-time;
They sleep beyond the foam.
Winfield H. Rose taught political science at Murray State University for 39 years and is now retired. He is active in the Calloway County GOP, but speaks here as an individual and not as a representative of either of these organizations.
