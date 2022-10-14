When I accepted responsibility for representing views of the Democratic party in these pages a year ago, I promised myself that I would avoid criticizing my fellow opinion writers. We all have our perspective on events and should be allowed to express them freely.
However, several statements in Greg DeLancey’s column of Oct. 7 discussing the Republican “Commitment To America” are so misleading and incomplete that I feel the need to respond. Mr DeLancey reports the goals of the GOP program announced by Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy recently: “An economy that is strong, a nation that is safe, a future built on freedom, and a government that is accountable.”
You might notice that these worthwhile goals are, as the saying goes, vague enough to be true. Who doesn’t want a strong, safe, free nation with an accountable government? The problem comes with his assumption that only Republicans care about and can supply us with these conditions.
Take safety, for example. Mr. DeLancey says a Republican majority in Congress will “take aim at safety.” This makes me wonder if they will take that aim with an AR-15 military weapon they are so keen to see sold to American civilians? DeLancey also says Republicans will “quash the ‘defund the police’ momentum.” He conveniently ignores the fact that there is no momentum to do this. President Biden has clearly stated that we need to fund the police.
My Republican colleague also complains about “unbridled crime and mayhem” while carefully not mentioning the crime and mayhem created by former President Trump on Jan. 6, 2021, when he invited a crowd to Washington to overturn certified election results. Many of the current Republican candidates for office this year (some 299 according to the Washington Post) still claim that Donald Trump won the 2020 election.
Where is the cry for accountability in that, I wonder?
Considering foreign policy, Mr. DeLancey laments, as we all do, the “tensions rising throughout Asia and Russia,” as if they were the fault of Democrats instead of Vladimir Putin. He quotes Congressman Comer calling Hunter Biden a security risk but fails to admit that there might be much greater security risks on the Republican side. How about the risks to America posed by Rudy Giuliani, Steve Bannon, and former President Trump, who decided to store a few top-secret government documents at his home in Florida, not to mention the January 6 attack on our Constitution?
Where is the safety for the nation in that? If Hunter Biden is guilty of a crime, he should be prosecuted, but Republicans, in the words of the Roman orator Cicero, “pass over and leave unmentioned” potential illegal behavior by folks in their party?
This a one-sided view of accountability!
Although my Republican counterpart sees “hopeful change” coming from Republican control of Congress, I suspect Republicans do not have any specific policies to control inflation, lower gas prices, or stop illegal immigration in a humane way. Nor do they have a plan to stop “rising tensions” in Russia and Asia. If they had solutions to these problems, they would lay them on the table for voters to evaluate.
The Trump-dominated Republican party wants political power, but does not intend to use that power to make Americans freer and stronger and safer, as Kevin McCarthy wants you to believe.
If they were serious about how to implement their “Commitment to America,” they would spell that out in more specific detail.
What they have spelled out in their Supreme Court appointments, the measures in many Red states to make voting more difficult for the poor, and in their promise to repeal Biden’s laws that save people money on drugs and help address the problems caused by climate change, is that they do not in fact want to help all of us live fuller richer lives.
The Trump Republicans want power for power’s sake and if you really think they will use that power to enrich our lives, and make America stronger, safer, and freer, I have a bridge in Brooklyn for sale.
Keep that bridge public, and protect America, by voting for Democrats in the coming election.
Ken Wolf is a Democrat and a retired Murray State University history professor. He can be reached at wolken43@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
