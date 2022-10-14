When I accepted responsibility for representing views of the Democratic party in these pages a year ago, I promised myself that I would avoid criticizing my fellow opinion writers. We all have our perspective on events and should be allowed to express them freely.

However, several statements in Greg DeLancey’s column of Oct. 7 discussing the Republican “Commitment To America” are so misleading and incomplete that I feel the need to respond. Mr DeLancey reports the goals of the GOP program announced by Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy recently: “An economy that is strong, a nation that is safe, a future built on freedom, and a government that is accountable.”