Commonwealth Republicans are preparing to choose delegates during upcoming local, district and state conventions in March, April and June as a prelude to the Republican National Convention in August. This process, held every four years, arrives at a time of strong economic results, like record employment and higher wages, ending military operations in Afghanistan, and getting a handle on our borders adds to this delegate election context.
At the founding over 165 years ago, at an anti-slavery state convention in Jackson, Michigan, the first ever mass meeting of Republicans gathered at a nearby oak-grove where statewide candidates were selected. The name “Republican” was chosen, alluding to Thomas Jefferson’s Democratic-Republican Party, conveying a commitment to the inalienable rights of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
That same spirit is easily understood in today’s Republican Party as it welcomes thousands of new members that have turned away from liberal socialist trends that threaten our country’s inalienable rights. In fact, they realized months and in some cases years ago that their party’s platform didn’t match their beliefs.
Now, this union of conservatives matches perfectly with leaders like Kentucky’s U.S. Senate Majority Leader, Mitch McConnell, ably working in the front lines with President Trump of the battle to hold our Republic together. Using common sense to move past impeachment, working prodigiously to fill our federal courts with conservative justices and building our national and economic culture and vitality.
Joining the senator in this effort to keep America great is Congressman James Comer representing the 35 counties of the 1st District. For example, the congressman recently made the case before the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure in favor of increased federal investment in Kentucky’s waterways infrastructure, including upgrades on levees, locks and dams, and countless other projects. And as Ranking Member of the House Oversight and Reform Subcommittee on the Environment, Congressman Comer is pushing to regulate harmful chemicals in water through science-based, data-driven methods.
Good news! Both the Senate Leader and congressman will celebrate with fellow party members at the annual First District Lincoln-Reagan dinner in Murray, March 14. It is an exciting opportunity to see and talk with leaders that are fighting against the tyranny of the left and to coalesce around the principles of great Republican leaders like Presidents Abraham Lincoln, and Ronald Reagan.
As I mentioned, this event coincides with the call for local conventions across the state during March. Local Republican Parties begin the selection of delegates in each county (Republican voters in Calloway County start the process at 6 p.m. Monday, March 16, at the Weaks Center) and then on to the district and state conventions in April and June. It is an important process in which delegates and presidential electors are selected from the “Great Commonwealth of Kentucky,” to attend the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina in August.
As the party grows, additional Republican leaders are emerging, too. Mary Beth Imes running in the 5th District Kentucky House race and Jason Howell running in1st District Kentucky Senate race are ready to represent this region. They join the GOP in the Kentucky House and Senate as important new members of the state’s majority.
As socialism threatens, Kentucky Republicans are more committed to the conservative principles of the party platform and we rally around Sen. McConnell and Congressman Comer; we caucus together in convention, we pledge to uphold a platform that protects innocents, rewards innovation, and preserves the interests of the country in the face of a dangerous world.
This is the Republican Party!
Greg DeLancey is the 1st District chairman for the Republican Party of Kentucky. He may be reached at republican.chair@gmail.com.
