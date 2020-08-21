Our Founders established the postal service before they signed the Declaration of Independence, and it was perhaps our most important creation – it WAS the government for most citizens.
This became the central nervous system of our new “nation,” designed to bind 13 quarrelsome colonies into a UNITED front by delivering news about public affairs to citizens – a radical idea that appalled King George III. Our new “nation’s” uniquely democratic postal service powerfully shaped our lively, argumentative culture of uncensored ideas and opinions.
This radical postal service made it the world’s information and communications superpower with astonishing speed. It was the www. “internet” of its era.
For Trump/“Missing in Action”(MIA) Mitch therein lies the rub. Concepts like “democratic,” “every citizen,” and “uncensored ideas” are not values shared by them or the Trump/McConnell Republicans. They would certainly have been loyalists of King George III, not patriots.
Winifred Gallagher in “How the Post Office Created America,” presents the history of the post office as America’s own story.
In Article 1, Section 8 of our Constitution, “Congress shall have the power to establish Post Offices and Post Roads.” This gives CONGRESS the power to create a postal system but to acquire, maintain and control the land, buildings and equipment to carry out that process not some autocrat wannabe.
“The mandate to deliver the mail – “the media” of its time – provided a federal footprint on contested parts of our wilderness into a social landscape of post roads and villages centered with post offices. The postal service provided a blueprint for the nation’s transportation grid, from the stagecoach lines to the airlines, and the lifeline for the great migration from the Atlantic to the Pacific.” (Gallagher)
Gallagher adds, “It enabled the United States to shift from an agrarian to an industrial economy and to develop the publishing industry, the consumer culture, and the political party system.”
Still one of the country’s two major civilian employers, the postal service was the first to hire women, African Americans, and other minorities for positions in public life.
Could this be why Trump/MIA Mitch Republicans despise our postal service?
Megan Brennan, our previous postmaster under President Obama, started as a mail carrier, delivering letters to neighborhoods in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. She worked her way through the ranks at the USPS. For more than a decade, she headed up distribution and transportation in the Northeast before taking over as postmaster. This is a true American success story!
The new postmaster appointed by Trump, Louis DeJoy, had no USPS experience, but had two decades of experience as CEO of New Breed Logistics that competed against the postal service — making it no surprise that his stock portfolio is full of reasons to destroy USPS.
He’s hoping the USPS will fail!
Interestingly, DeJoy has been a finance chair for the Republican Party, along with sexual predator Steve Wynn and jailed Michael Cohen.
Here’s how Republicans manufactured a crisis to sabotage your postal service which has the highest approval rating (92%) of all federal agencies:
• Congress passed a law in 2006 requiring the postal service to pre-fund its pension/health care system 75 years in the future at $72 billion for workers not born yet?! No other business/government agency has the same requirement.
• The House’s HEROES Act, ignored by MIA Mitch, contains money to help the postal service deal with mail-in ballots for the November election.
• DeJoy fired/ reassigned 23 regional postal service directors and reorganized the USPS to slowdown operations.
• States must pay 55 cents to mail ballots, rather than the normal bulk rate of 20 cents.
• DeJoy ordered sorting machines removed from postal hubs to further sabotage the postal service.
Katrina hero Ret. Lt. General (3-Star) Russel Honore is outraged, “soldiers, sailors, and marines rely on the postal service around the world. Veterans, seniors, and rural voters depend on it for the delivery of medicine.”
Trump/MIA Mitch’s “obscene and overt sabotage of the USPS operations in hopes of rigging the 2020 election is making the US look stupid again”.
“In the 245 years of the postal service, we’ve had no political attacks like this,” said James O’Rourke, a professor of management at the University of Notre Dame.
In destroying the postal service, Trump/MIA Mitch sabotage our Democracy!
Marshall Ward is a Murray resident who is a member of the Democratic Party. He may be reached at josephmarshallward@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
