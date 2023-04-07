I always appreciate hearing from readers who respectfully disagree with my opinion. So, when I received a pithy comment recently and question about my use of the term “woke” in a recent column, I thought I would respond here. The reader made clear their “definition of being woke is progressive, inclusive, and tolerant…” and asked me, what my definition was?
A simple request, yet a challenging task, with definitions of words morphing and people becoming hypersensitive to almost anything said. Subsequently, my goal is to streamline my response with some commonsense examples of what “woke” is and how the essence of the word is turning into a social cancer, insidious and unfortunately aggressive.
As a slang term, woke gained use in “African American English” as part of Black Lives Matter in 2014, according to Merriam Webster. Though the word can be traced farther back to a 1938 recording by Blues musician “Lead Belly” who explained at the end of a song (“Scottsboro Boys”), “best stay woke…keep their eyes open,” a warning to black people visiting Scottsboro, Arkansas where a group of nine black teenagers were accused of raping two white women. (Vox)
Fast forward to the most current world of slang and you find “woke” is yet borrowed again, as in waking up to a new cultural belief system, breaking moral codes and ethical boundaries in the name of being tolerant, accepting almost anything. To me, the term means rejecting traditional values.
As examples, progressives embrace Critical Race Theory in the classroom, accepting biological boys to compete with girls in school sports and green lighting life-altering sex change surgery and drugs to children before they turn 18. These are some of the new “woke” values directly opposite of conservative values.
It so happens that Kentucky Gov. Beshear is on the woke side. How do I know this Democratic governor’s values? Consider his veto, his rejection, of new regulations Senate Bill 5 and Senate Bill 150.
Republican Senate Bill 5 ensures parents the right to object to school materials they believe are inappropriate for their children. Before its passage, one parent who testified before state senators about her support of the bill said the public didn’t understand her objection about sexually explicit material because broadcast news stations couldn’t show a book she referenced, “Gender Queer.” “I can’t read these books to you or show them to you because that would violate FCC regulations,” she commented. (WLKY-TV)
Senate Bill 5 simply allows parents to appeal to their principal or eventually to the school board over objectionable material like this book. Gov. Beshear’s veto is purely an example of a woke response. Fortunately, Republicans overrode his objection, and the regulation stands.
In another woke response, Andy Beshear vetoed Senate Bill 150, which prevented access to life-altering sex change surgery and puberty blockers for minors. RPK spokesman Sean Southard reacted bluntly, “Andy Beshear thinks it’s okay for children to have access to life-altering sex change surgery and drugs before they turn 18. Today, he revealed how radical he truly is.”
Do we really want progressives like this leading us? To the questioner who presented the trifecta of what today’s liberal believes, being “progressive, inclusive, and tolerant,” I would say it simply means that anything goes.
This is the challenge and why conservatives and people of faith reject the Democratic platform. Not from a puritanical perspective, but how everything has become sexualized and fabricated using “word swaps” to reject cultural acceptance of traditional values. Especially the young.
For example, colleges like the University of Michigan are trying to change language “attempting with strategic efforts around diversity, equity and inclusion.” A published “language guide,” updated annually, have words like “‘America’ when referring to the United States” flagged as problematic. Their “Inclusive Guide” suggests to “avoid the term ‘female’ as a noun for women. The pejorative term reduces women to their assumed biological anatomy.” The University of Southern California, Stanford and many more have similar guides. (Campus Reform)
I don’t use woke as a pejorative term, but simply to identify those who have abandoned commonsense values held by a majority of Americans, especially in Kentucky.
My hope for Kentucky and this nation is to return to commonsense values and elect leaders who aren’t woke.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
