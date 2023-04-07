I always appreciate hearing from readers who respectfully disagree with my opinion. So, when I received a pithy comment recently and question about my use of the term “woke” in a recent column, I thought I would respond here. The reader made clear their “definition of being woke is progressive, inclusive, and tolerant…” and asked me, what my definition was?

A simple request, yet a challenging task, with definitions of words morphing and people becoming hypersensitive to almost anything said. Subsequently, my goal is to streamline my response with some commonsense examples of what “woke” is and how the essence of the word is turning into a social cancer, insidious and unfortunately aggressive.  